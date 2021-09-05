CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Fairfield sports digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 4 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Fairfield-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Fairfield sports. For more stories from the Fairfield area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fairfield / registercitizen.com

'It really does inspire people': Fairfield University swim coach proud of Paralympic success for Colleen Young and Matthew Torres

'It really does inspire people': Fairfield University swim coach proud of Paralympic success for Colleen Young and Matthew Torres

For the past week, Fairfield University swim coach Anthony Bruno would wake up at around 5 a.m., sometimes before the crack of dawn, and immediately open his phone. Careful not to let the light of the screen or any sound wake his eight-month pregnant wife, he’d bring up the online stream of the 2020 Paralympic swim events for live results. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fairfield / yaledailynews.com

FIELD HOCKEY: Bulldogs return to pitch with Merrimack, Fairfield matchups this weekend

FIELD HOCKEY: Bulldogs return to pitch with Merrimack, Fairfield matchups this weekend

After losing their previous season to the pandemic, members of the Yale field hockey team will finally get their first taste of competition since 2019. The Bulldogs take on Merrimack College (0–2, 0–0 NEC) at Johnson Field Friday afternoon and Fairfield (1–1, 0–0 NEC) on Sunday. While the squad endured... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Fairfield / gohofstra.com

VB: Fourth Set Run Pushes Hofstra To Victory

VB: Fourth Set Run Pushes Hofstra To Victory

Fairfield, CT - Sophomore Bianca Bucciarelli tallied a career-high 15 kills, freshman Chiara Cucco picked up a season-best 32 digs, and freshman Beatriz Alves was solid all-around with 41 assists, six digs, four kills, and four blocks to lead the Hofstra volleyball team to a four-set win over Kent State at the Fairfield Invitational on Friday morning. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fairfield / registercitizen.com

'It really does inspire people': Fairfield University swim coach proud of Paralympic success for Colleen Young and Matthew Torres

'It really does inspire people': Fairfield University swim coach proud of Paralympic success for Colleen Young and Matthew Torres

For the past week, Fairfield University swim coach Anthony Bruno would wake up at around 5 a.m., sometimes before the crack of dawn, and immediately open his phone. Careful not to let the light of the screen or any sound wake his eight-month pregnant wife, he’d bring up the online stream of the 2020 Paralympic swim events for live results. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
1K+
Followers
703
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
Fairfield, CT
Sports
Fairfield, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Coming soon: Fairfield events

1. By the Light of the Harvest Moon; 2. Lecture: The Art of Perception: Look Closely to Save a Life; 3. A Conversation with World-Renowned Hindu Leader Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati; 4. Yannis Pappas at The Scandanavian Club; 5. Sunday Brunch 12p - 3p - Old Post Tavern - Fairfield;

Comments / 0

Community Policy