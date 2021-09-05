Fairfield sports digest: Top stories today

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Fairfield-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

'It really does inspire people': Fairfield University swim coach proud of Paralympic success for Colleen Young and Matthew Torres For the past week, Fairfield University swim coach Anthony Bruno would wake up at around 5 a.m., sometimes before the crack of dawn, and immediately open his phone. Careful not to let the light of the screen or any sound wake his eight-month pregnant wife, he’d bring up the online stream of the 2020 Paralympic swim events for live results. Read more

FIELD HOCKEY: Bulldogs return to pitch with Merrimack, Fairfield matchups this weekend After losing their previous season to the pandemic, members of the Yale field hockey team will finally get their first taste of competition since 2019. The Bulldogs take on Merrimack College (0–2, 0–0 NEC) at Johnson Field Friday afternoon and Fairfield (1–1, 0–0 NEC) on Sunday. While the squad endured... Read more

VB: Fourth Set Run Pushes Hofstra To Victory Fairfield, CT - Sophomore Bianca Bucciarelli tallied a career-high 15 kills, freshman Chiara Cucco picked up a season-best 32 digs, and freshman Beatriz Alves was solid all-around with 41 assists, six digs, four kills, and four blocks to lead the Hofstra volleyball team to a four-set win over Kent State at the Fairfield Invitational on Friday morning. Read more

