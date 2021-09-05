Your Los Altos lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 4 days ago

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Los Altos, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We've got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Los Altos / hoodline.com

Los Altos food hall readies for opening; will this be Silicon Valley’s new dining destination?

Los Altos food hall readies for opening; will this be Silicon Valley’s new dining destination?

A new food hall, which is the first of its kind in Los Altos, is finally about to open its doors to anxious foodies in the South Bay. According to Eater SF, State Street Market welcomes customers starting Tuesday, September 7th inside the ground floor location at 170 State Street. The project features around 20,000 square feet of restaurant space that will house several food vendors that are bolstered by some big-name Bay Area chefs. The concept could turn Los Altos into a Silicon Valley dining destination. Read more

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

Los Altos / hoodline.com

San Francisco Bay Area / abc7news.com

Thousands still waiting for unemployment benefits in CA as federal pandemic relief expires Saturday

Thousands still waiting for unemployment benefits in CA as federal pandemic relief expires Saturday

The good news is that EDD benefits are retroactive, so those who qualify should still receive them even after the deadline. Read more

Comments
avatar

uh they could just go back to work. I never stopped working. Retail and Grocery never stopped hiring. People just stopped working! They are giving hiring bonuses at restaurants. Time to crawl out of the basement and start working and start paying your rent again.

2 likes 1 reply

avatar

Well somehow 31 BILLION went to fraudsters while people who actually deserved it got nothing…

3 likes

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

Los Altos, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos calendar: Coming events

1. No Tennis Experience? No Worries. Beginner Kids Tennis Lessons are Here!; 2. Tennis Is For Every Kid with Teen Tennis Stars Clinics!; 3. “The Sierra to the Sea”, by artist Veronica Gross; 4. Harmony at Home ONLINE Group Coaching Program; 5. Blue House at Los Altos Art & Wine
Los Altos, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Homes for sale in Los Altos: New listings

(LOS ALTOS, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Los Altos, CA
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Los Altos stations charging $0.90 extra

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.90 in the greater Los Altos area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Los Altos area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 840 San Antonio Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 776 N Mathilda Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.

