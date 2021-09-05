What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Seattle, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.” Read more

10 of the best things to do in and around Seattle this Labor Day Weekend The time is really flying by these days so you might not be aware but Labor Day is this weekend. That means we’re all getting a three-day weekend and that it’s a great time to get out there and see what’s happening. Here are 10 of the best things to do in and around Seattle this Labor Day Weekend. Read more

Fremont Oktoberfest returns this month as Seattle's largest beer fest & tix are on sale now Flying to Germany might not be in the cards right now but that doesn’t mean you can’t still experience Oktoberfest. Fremont Oktoberfest is happening in just two weeks and tickets are on sale now. It’s your opportunity to enjoy Seattle’s largest beer festival. The festival takes place September 17th-19th and... Read more

