Seattle, WA

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Seattle

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 4 days ago

(SEATTLE, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Seattle, from fashion updates to viral videos.

For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Washington / mynorthwest.com

Common link among children who’ve died of COVID-19 in Washington state

Health officials in Washington say there’s a common link among the children who have died of COVID-19 in the state: being unvaccinated, and having underlying conditions. “The obvious things like underlying immune suppression — so cancer and certainly diabetes,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Washington state’s acting Chief Science Officer, on Thursday. “Some of the other things in the older age group are things like obesity.” Read more

Comments
avatar

I think allot of people were bum rushed into getting this Vaxx and our now scratching their heads while thinking Oh my God ! What have I done ?

138 likes 13 dislikes 68 replies

avatar

they had parents that got vaccinated because their job required it? READ. (COVID-19 Vaccines May Not Prevent Nasal SARS-CoV-2 Infection and Asymptomatic TransmissionBenjamin S Bleier et al. Otolaryngol Head Neck Surg. 2021 Feb."Indeed, preclinical studies of adenovirus and mRNA candidate vaccines demonstrated persistent virus in nasal swabs despite preventing COVID-19. This suggests that systemically vaccinated patients, while asymptomatic, may still be become infected and transmit live virus from the upper airway" PubMed)

48 likes 35 replies

Seattle / curiocity.com

10 of the best things to do in and around Seattle this Labor Day Weekend

The time is really flying by these days so you might not be aware but Labor Day is this weekend. That means we’re all getting a three-day weekend and that it’s a great time to get out there and see what’s happening. Here are 10 of the best things to do in and around Seattle this Labor Day Weekend. Read more

Seattle / curiocity.com

Fremont Oktoberfest returns this month as Seattle's largest beer fest & tix are on sale now

Flying to Germany might not be in the cards right now but that doesn’t mean you can’t still experience Oktoberfest. Fremont Oktoberfest is happening in just two weeks and tickets are on sale now. It’s your opportunity to enjoy Seattle’s largest beer festival. The festival takes place September 17th-19th and... Read more

Seattle / kpug1170.com

Dick’s Drive-In faces fine for unsafe workplaces

SEATTLE, Wash. – Dick’s Drive-In faces 12 formal citations and a hefty fine from the Department of Labor and Industries for health and safety violations. Employees at two of the iconic Seattle burger stand’s locations filed complaints in March. L&I’s investigation backed up their claims of frequent burns, exposure to... Read more

Comments
avatar

Everything you listed are part of working fast food, anytime you work COOKING anything there are going to be burns, as for pathogens that's just spilled blood from someone cutting themselves that also happens while cutting things up, as for the mask thing that's just our government trying to turn us all into germafobes!

27 likes 4 dislikes 3 replies

avatar

Another attempt by government to destroy another small business. So far hundreds of businesses have closed and counting.

18 likes

From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

