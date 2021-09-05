CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Phoenix

PHX Sun-Times
 4 days ago

(PHOENIX, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Phoenix, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Phoenix / youtube.com

American Airlines Flight #567 Airbus A321 Landing Charlotte, NC coming from Phoenix, AZ RWY 36L

Flight Information Aircraft: Airbus A321 Airline: American Airlines Flight Number: 567 Departure Time: 6:23 AM MST Arrival Time: 1:33 PM EDT Flying Time: 4 Hours 10 Minutes Origin: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Phoenix, AZ Gate A5 (RWY 7L Takeoff) Destination: Charlotte Douglas International Airport Charlotte, NC Gate D12 (RWY 36L Landing) Seat Number: 25F Date Taken: July 20th, 2021 Read more

Mesa / kevsbest.com

5 Best Beer Halls in Mesa, AZ

12 West Brewing – started as kitchen homebrew fermented into a full-blown obsession. Chupacabra Taproom – serves the finest selection of craft beer and wine. Roosters Country– is the number one bar for live music in the greater Phoenix area. O’Kelley’s Sports Bar & Grill – is one of Mesa’s... Read more

Phoenix / bizjournals.com

New downtown Phoenix restaurants set, including at Hyatt Place hotel

One restaurant will open in CityScape after already opening a Valley location in Avondale. Here are the others planning to open or have just opened in downtown. Read more

Phoenix / phoenixmag.com

This Week in New Craft Beer Releases from Arizona Breweries

Welcome to September, one of the best months on the calendar, in my opinion. College football is back on our TVs and If you’re like me, you’ll want to stock the fridge with lots of local craft beer for the occasion. You do not want to sleep on the new... Read more

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
