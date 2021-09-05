Trending sports headlines in Dallas
(DALLAS, TX) Dallas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Maverick Trainer Dionne Calhoun on Olympic Stint with Team USA | Mavs Insider
Mavericks Head Athletic Trainer Dionne Calhoun lived out his dreams, serving as an athletic trainer for Team USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics. Paige Schnorbach meets with Dionne to discuss his summer in Tokyo on Mavs Insider. Read more
3rd Degree the Podcast #126
It's a slow week in FC Dallas land with just one game but what a doozy it was. Two-thirds of 3rd Degree the Podcast made a road trip to Austin... that went a bit sideways. After rescue and safe return to Dallas; Peter, Dan, and Buzz tell some road trip stories, break down the DTID game against Austin, dive into the Oaks venue, and look ahead to RSL with a training report from Buzz. Plus Paxton's back. 3rd Degree the Podcast is brought to you by Soccer90.com. 25% Off Sitewide for All 3rd Degree Podcast listeners with Promo Code 3RDDEGREE on Soccer90.com. Music by Pappy Check. Read more
Azur Kamara: Making The 53
Azur Kamara's journey through camp has been featured on "Hard Knocks," and the second-year defensive end was excited to get a phone call from head coach Mike McCarthy telling him he made the team. Read more
Neighborhood CU is the Official Credit Union of SMU Athletics
DALLAS (PRWEB) September 02, 2021. Neighborhood Credit Union is excited to now be the Official Credit Union of SMU Athletics. And for the upcoming 2021 football season, Southern Methodist University (SMU) Athletics is opening a freshly expanded Peruna’s Pals Kid Zone, proudly presented by Neighborhood Credit Union. Peruna’s Pals Kid... Read more
