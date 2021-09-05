Trending sports headlines in Dallas

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(DALLAS, TX) Dallas-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Dallas / youtube.com

Maverick Trainer Dionne Calhoun on Olympic Stint with Team USA | Mavs Insider

Maverick Trainer Dionne Calhoun on Olympic Stint with Team USA | Mavs Insider

Mavericks Head Athletic Trainer Dionne Calhoun lived out his dreams, serving as an athletic trainer for Team USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics.  Paige Schnorbach meets with Dionne to discuss his summer in Tokyo on Mavs Insider. Read more

Dallas / youtube.com

3rd Degree the Podcast #126

3rd Degree the Podcast #126

It's a slow week in FC Dallas land with just one game but what a doozy it was. Two-thirds of 3rd Degree the Podcast made a road trip to Austin... that went a bit sideways. After rescue and safe return to Dallas; Peter, Dan, and Buzz tell some road trip stories, break down the DTID game against Austin, dive into the Oaks venue, and look ahead to RSL with a training report from Buzz. Plus Paxton's back. 3rd Degree the Podcast is brought to you by Soccer90.com. 25% Off Sitewide for All 3rd Degree Podcast listeners with Promo Code 3RDDEGREE on Soccer90.com. Music by Pappy Check. Read more

Dallas / dallascowboys.com

Azur Kamara: Making The 53

Azur Kamara: Making The 53

Azur Kamara's journey through camp has been featured on "Hard Knocks," and the second-year defensive end was excited to get a phone call from head coach Mike McCarthy telling him he made the team. Read more

Dallas / timesunion.com

Neighborhood CU is the Official Credit Union of SMU Athletics

Neighborhood CU is the Official Credit Union of SMU Athletics

DALLAS (PRWEB) September 02, 2021. Neighborhood Credit Union is excited to now be the Official Credit Union of SMU Athletics. And for the upcoming 2021 football season, Southern Methodist University (SMU) Athletics is opening a freshly expanded Peruna’s Pals Kid Zone, proudly presented by Neighborhood Credit Union. Peruna’s Pals Kid... Read more

