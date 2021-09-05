Trending lifestyle headlines in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Life in Alameda has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Alameda students must wear masks indoors and outdoors, get tested for COVID ALAMEDA, Calif. - At a special board meeting Thursday night, the Alameda Unified School District approved a plan to step-up COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated students. The program, which other districts have referred to as COVID "surveillance testing", would would happen on campuses, district-wide, at least twice a month. "It's... Read more

Don’t visit Lake Tahoe this Labor Day weekend, officials plead as Caldor Fire burns As the Caldor Fire continues to burn through South Lake Tahoe’s basin, triggering mass evacuations and creating some of the most hazardous air quality in the world, area officials are warning visitors to stay away this Labor Day weekend. About 15 million people visit Lake Tahoe every year, according to... Read more

