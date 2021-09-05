CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Alameda

Posted by 
The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 4 days ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) Life in Alameda has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Alameda / ktvu.com

New COVID rules for students in Alameda

New COVID rules for students in Alameda

The school board voted that students in Alameda must mask indoors and out, as well as get tested for coronavirus. Allie Rasmus reports. Read more

Comments
avatar

They need to focus their tests on the vaccinated ones. Thats where the super bug is coming from....

Alameda / ktvu.com

Alameda students must wear masks indoors and outdoors, get tested for COVID

Alameda students must wear masks indoors and outdoors, get tested for COVID

ALAMEDA, Calif. - At a special board meeting Thursday night, the Alameda Unified School District approved a plan to step-up COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated students. The program, which other districts have referred to as COVID "surveillance testing", would would happen on campuses, district-wide, at least twice a month. "It's... Read more

Alameda / sacbee.com

Don’t visit Lake Tahoe this Labor Day weekend, officials plead as Caldor Fire burns

Don't visit Lake Tahoe this Labor Day weekend, officials plead as Caldor Fire burns

As the Caldor Fire continues to burn through South Lake Tahoe’s basin, triggering mass evacuations and creating some of the most hazardous air quality in the world, area officials are warning visitors to stay away this Labor Day weekend. About 15 million people visit Lake Tahoe every year, according to... Read more

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Alameda COVID-19 update: Open vaccine sites

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Alameda: 1. 2314 Santa Clara Ave (510) 523-4929; 2. 885 Island Dr A (510) 865-2155; 3. 931 Marina Village Pkwy (510) 523-3504; 4. 2700 Fifth St (510) 214-0932; 5. 2227 S Shore Center 510-863-9004; 6. 867 Island Dr 510-747-1647;
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Alameda events coming soon

1. Sunset Kayaking Tour; 2. TACOS & MIMOSAS BRUNCH CRUISE! - SUN SEPT 5TH LABOR DAY WEEKEND 1PM-4PM; 3. Red Meat, I See Hawks In L.A.; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. CameraMAN. photo exhibit;
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Alameda station

(ALAMEDA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.84 if you’re buying diesel in Alameda, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Alameda area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.15, at Alaska at 6211 San Pablo Ave . By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at S.F. Oakland Truck Stop at 8255 San Leandro St.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Top homes for sale in Alameda

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Elisabeth A Watson - 510-207-5211 - This classic Mediterranean has all the comforts of modern living, but with a sense of history. Designed by
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Survey of Alameda diesel prices reveals $0.99 savings at cheapest station

(ALAMEDA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.99 if you’re buying diesel in Alameda, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Alameda area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.15, at Alaska at 6211 San Pablo Ave . By comparison, the most expensive was $5.14, listed at Shell at 2120 Montana St.

