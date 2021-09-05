Trending lifestyle headlines in Alameda
They need to focus their tests on the vaccinated ones. Thats where the super bug is coming from....
Alameda students must wear masks indoors and outdoors, get tested for COVID
ALAMEDA, Calif. - At a special board meeting Thursday night, the Alameda Unified School District approved a plan to step-up COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated students. The program, which other districts have referred to as COVID "surveillance testing", would would happen on campuses, district-wide, at least twice a month. "It's... Read more
Don’t visit Lake Tahoe this Labor Day weekend, officials plead as Caldor Fire burns
As the Caldor Fire continues to burn through South Lake Tahoe’s basin, triggering mass evacuations and creating some of the most hazardous air quality in the world, area officials are warning visitors to stay away this Labor Day weekend. About 15 million people visit Lake Tahoe every year, according to... Read more
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
