Pacifica, CA

Your Pacifica lifestyle news

The Pacifica Post
 4 days ago

(PACIFICA, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

avatar

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

avatar

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

South San Francisco / cbslocal.com

AirBnb Refuses to Refund Tahoe Rental Deposit as Wildfires, Delta Variant Threaten Travel Plans

AirBnb Refuses to Refund Tahoe Rental Deposit as Wildfires, Delta Variant Threaten Travel Plans

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Between a new CDC warning about the dangers of traveling amid the delta variant COVID-19 case surge and the widely felt impacts of the Northern California wildfires, some Bay Area residents aren’t feeling a lot of enthusiasm for the upcoming holiday weekend. Tristan Semmelhack from South San Francisco made plans with four college friends to spend the Labor Day weekend in Tahoe, but when the Caldor Fire exploded he decided it would be best to cancel their trip. “A few days later headlines are completely filled with Tahoe is on the brink of being on fire,” said... Read more

avatar

I just want to say that I just saw an article where people are evacuating from that Nevada California border and they’re trying to find places to stay and you’ve jack the prices up to $1000 a night how dare you you businesses out there

avatar

3 years ago, we had our extended family of 13 at an Airbnb outside of Aspen. On the 3rd day, we were evacuated due to a wildfire. Never got ANY satisfaction from either the owners or Airbnb.

San Francisco / kron4.com

Son shares warning for immunocompromised, after fully vaccinated father dies from COVID-19

Son shares warning for immunocompromised, after fully vaccinated father dies from COVID-19

Son shares warning for immunocompromised, after fully vaccinated father dies from COVID-19 Crews work to contain warehouse fire in San Francisco. Varsity football game canceled due to COVID in San Mateo County. Family mourns death of social justice activist. Health officials monitoring new COVID-19 'Mu' variant. Berkeley businesses required to... Read more

San Mateo County / kron4.com

Local mother loses baby at 36 weeks, now she's urging expecting moms to get vaccinated

Local mother loses baby at 36 weeks, now she's urging expecting moms to get vaccinated

Local mother loses baby at 36 weeks, now she's urging expecting moms to get vaccinated. Local mother loses baby at 36 weeks, now she's urging expecting moms to get vaccinated. Varsity football game canceled due to COVID in San Mateo County. Family mourns death of social justice activist. Health officials... Read more

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

