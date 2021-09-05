Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Milpitas
Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
Thousands still waiting for unemployment benefits in CA as federal pandemic relief expires Saturday
The good news is that EDD benefits are retroactive, so those who qualify should still receive them even after the deadline. Read more
uh they could just go back to work. I never stopped working. Retail and Grocery never stopped hiring. People just stopped working! They are giving hiring bonuses at restaurants. Time to crawl out of the basement and start working and start paying your rent again.
Well somehow 31 BILLION went to fraudsters while people who actually deserved it got nothing…
Group of parents want remote learning reinstated amid rise in pediatric cases
CUPERTINO, California (KPIX) — A group of about two dozen Cupertino Union School District parents rallied Wednesday afternoon to demand that distance learning be reinstated as pediatric COVID-19 cases reach an all-time high in the nation. “I’m very scared. I’m very concerned, each and every day,” said Jyothi Dosapati. Less... Read more
I live in humboldt ca. I pulled my children out of middle school because kids were testing positive there and the school wasn't letting every parent know also social distancing also was not being implemented there so i put my children on independent study. if have two children who are vaccinated and my 11 is not. i totally agree with these parents and i feel maybe a partial lockdown should also happen to help stop the spread.
After CDC warning, UCSF doctor explains how Labor Day travel can still be safe and fun
"The CDC messaging has terrified the vaccinated, unvaccinated adults should be terrified," UCSF Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Monica Gandhi said. "Travel is actually, depending on what you do, quite safe." Read more
I know that I am weak and I believe that Justice is coming for everybody.
Lady with sunglasses: “Omg. That lady with the cell phone is unmasked, not socially distanced, and what …wearing a BASEBALL CAP!?”