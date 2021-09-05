Sports wrap-up: Top stories in San Mateo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SAN MATEO, CA) San Mateo-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

San Mateo / kron4.com

San Mateo varsity football game canceled due to COVID

San Mateo varsity football game canceled due to COVID

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 continues to impact students throughout the Bay Area. In the South Bay, the San Mateo-Half Moon Bay varsity football game scheduled for Friday evening was canceled. San Mateo Union High School leaders confirmed that someone involved with the team tested positive for the... Read more

San Mateo / smdailyjournal.com

College of San Mateo football takes the field again

College of San Mateo football takes the field again

Despite being almost two years removed from the last time the College of San Mateo football team took the field, there are still plenty of players from that 2019 squad who remembered how it ended. A 31-13 loss to Riverside in the 2019 state championship game. The Bulldogs have had... Read more

