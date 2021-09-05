The lineup: Sports news in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the San Francisco area.

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

COVID-19 live updates: Contra Costa Co. says all youth sports players, spectators should wear masks The new guidance strongly encourages the use of masks by all participants, along with coaches, staff, volunteers and even spectators -- regardless of vaccination status. Read more

Cal Opens Season At USF Invite BERKELEY -- The USF Invitational at Golden Gate Park opens the 2021 season for the Golden Bears cross country teams. The women's 6k race at 10 a.m. starts the action at Hellman Hollow (formerly known as Speedway Meadow) followed by the men's 8k at 10:45 a.m. San Francisco's historic venue features a 2,000-meter loop made up of both grass and dirt trails with gradual elevation changes. Read more

