The lineup: Sports news in San Francisco

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans
Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more
I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!
keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!
COVID-19 live updates: Contra Costa Co. says all youth sports players, spectators should wear masks
The new guidance strongly encourages the use of masks by all participants, along with coaches, staff, volunteers and even spectators -- regardless of vaccination status. Read more
Cal Opens Season At USF Invite
BERKELEY -- The USF Invitational at Golden Gate Park opens the 2021 season for the Golden Bears cross country teams. The women's 6k race at 10 a.m. starts the action at Hellman Hollow (formerly known as Speedway Meadow) followed by the men's 8k at 10:45 a.m. San Francisco's historic venue features a 2,000-meter loop made up of both grass and dirt trails with gradual elevation changes. Read more
Once a Bruin, Always a Bruin: UCLA Football Honors Nelson Rising
Commercial real estate icon Nelson Rising recently celebrated his 80th birthday at UCLA’s Wasserman Football Center. Rising, a scholarship football player at UCLA and co-founder of Rising Realty Partners, was recently honored by UCLA Athletics, with senior associate athletic director Josh Rebholz presenting him a personalized framed jersey to commemorate his life and decades-long support of UCLA Football. Read more