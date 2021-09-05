CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The lineup: Sports news in San Francisco

Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 4 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the San Francisco area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Los Angeles / wrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks. Read more

I'm praying for you Oscar, say 🖕to all the haters talking 💩 about you, this can happen to anyone!!! Stay strong and fight for your life like you fought for the title, you can do it, I believe in you!!!!

231 likes 22 dislikes 89 replies

keep your head up,Oscar......everyone acts like there's a finger to point and a joke to tell......another rich guy with issues in his life ,wow! support for healthy recovery,that's what real.people do! stay up,golden glove!!!

140 likes 7 dislikes 8 replies

San Francisco / abc7news.com

COVID-19 live updates: Contra Costa Co. says all youth sports players, spectators should wear masks

The new guidance strongly encourages the use of masks by all participants, along with coaches, staff, volunteers and even spectators -- regardless of vaccination status. Read more

San Francisco / calbears.com

Cal Opens Season At USF Invite

BERKELEY -- The USF Invitational at Golden Gate Park opens the 2021 season for the Golden Bears cross country teams. The women's 6k race at 10 a.m. starts the action at Hellman Hollow (formerly known as Speedway Meadow) followed by the men's 8k at 10:45 a.m. San Francisco's historic venue features a 2,000-meter loop made up of both grass and dirt trails with gradual elevation changes. Read more

San Francisco / connectcre.com

Once a Bruin, Always a Bruin: UCLA Football Honors Nelson Rising

Commercial real estate icon Nelson Rising recently celebrated his 80th birthday at UCLA’s Wasserman Football Center. Rising, a scholarship football player at UCLA and co-founder of Rising Realty Partners, was recently honored by UCLA Athletics, with senior associate athletic director Josh Rebholz presenting him a personalized framed jersey to commemorate his life and decades-long support of UCLA Football. Read more

