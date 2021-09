Do you feel like you blinked and this summer was over? I know I do! (But then again…I probably feel like this every summer, because it’s my favorite time of year!) Let’s make sure to take time this Labor Day weekend to celebrate summer with the people who most warm our hearts! For me, in addition to my friends and biological family, that includes a few members of my Biggest Loser family. So I know I have to keep it Devinly Decadent.