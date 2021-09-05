CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Speedy Medvedev makes quick work of Evans in U.S. Open fourth round

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BERE8_0bnT4Isn00
Sep 5, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev of Russia hits to Daniel Evans (not pictured) of Great Britain on day seven of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev fired off 13 aces to end British hope Dan Evans' U.S. Open challenge with a quickfire 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory in the fourth round on Sunday.

Evans had survived a fifth set tiebreak against Alexei Popyrin to reach the last 16 but on day seven of the hardcourt major, he was no match for the Russian second seed.

Evans handed Medvedev the early break with a double fault in the fourth game of the first set and never recovered from that setback as the Russian belted 43 winners.

Medvedev, who lost in the final to Rafa Nadal two years ago, closed out the final game of the second set in less than a minute with a pair of aces and a service winner and won all of his first-service points in the third on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He sealed the match in one hour and 43 minutes to roars from the rowdy New York crowd, which he won over in a remarkable transformation from villain to fan-favourite in 2019, reaching the quarter-finals for the third year in a row.

He next faces Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp, who continued his unexpected run in the tournament by taming Argentine battler Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 5-7 5-7 6-1. read more

Ticketholders looking to maximize their time inside Flushing Meadows' famed stadiums would do well to steer clear of the world number two, as he has defeated each of his opponents in under two hours and has yet to drop a set.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
204K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#British#Russian#Dutch#Argentine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Medvedev makes strong start to U.S. Open title bid

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev stayed solid from the baseline against Frenchman Richard Gasquet to advance to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4 6-3 6-1 victory on Monday. It was the 200th career win for the 25-year-old and his 160th...
TennisBBC

US Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Richard Gasquet in first round

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Date: 30 August-12 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Second seed Daniil Medvedev eased to a straight-set victory over Frenchman Richard Gasquet...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Medvedev continues U.S. Open sprint with third-round win

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian Daniil Medvedev ripped through third-round opponent Pablo Andujar 6-0 6-4 6-3 on Friday, his third win in under two hours at this year's U.S. Open. The world number two held the unseeded Spaniard to five points in the first set, putting up just...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Dan Evans in determined mood as he prepares for Daniil Medvedev test at US Open

Dan Evans has a first grand slam quarter-final in his sights despite the considerable obstacle of second seed Daniil Medvedev standing in his way.The British number one recovered from two sets down to beat Australian Alexei Popyrin in a deciding tie-break on Friday and will play in the fourth round of a slam for only the second time.Evans had previously reached the third round at Flushing Meadows three times, holding a match point against eventual champion Stan Wawrinka in 2016, but had never made it further.Stand and delivered. Dan Evans you legend.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/rHfIGCG53O— LTA (@the_LTA) September 3, 2021The 31-year-old arrived...
Tennis101 WIXX

Tennis – Medvedev makes quick work of Koepfer at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Russian Daniil Medvedev made quick work of second-round opponent Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-1 6-2 on Wednesday, soaking up the cheers of the U.S. Open crowd to keep his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title alive. The world number two broke his German opponent’s serve to...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Dan Evans admits Daniil Medvedev was on a ‘different level’ after US Open defeat

Dan Evans had a simple explanation for his straight-sets US Open defeat to Daniil Medvedev shrugging “some people are better than you”.British number one Evans had made the second week at Flushing Meadows for the first time in his career, but his run was ended in the fourth round by the ruthless Russian.The 31-year-old battled manfully but with second seed Medvedev’s first serve hitting 130mph and almost unerringly finding the lines, Evans was unable to prevent a one-sided 6-3 6-4 6-3 defeat.“I felt Daniil was very good,” said Evans. “I think he showed why he has his ranking, why...
New York City, NYNewsday

U.S. Open: Frances Tiafoe falls in fourth round to Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime

American Frances Tiafoe and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime embraced at the net in Arthur Ashe Stadium Sunday night, two good buddies who appreciated a great battle. One of them had to go home, and it turned out to be Tiafoe, who just couldn’t quite come up with the goods as Auger-Aliassime prevailed, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-4, to gain the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open against Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz.
TennisBirmingham Star

US Open: Auger-Aliassime to face Daniil Medvedev in semis

New York [USA], September 8 (ANI): The world number two Daniil Medvedev and world number 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the semi-finals of the ongoing US Open on day nine. Medvedev strengthened his title credentials on Tuesday after he overcame qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5 to...
TennisPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Leylah Fernandez pulls off another big US Open upset win

Leylah Fernandez is making major noise at the US Open this year, proving that her third-round win was not a fluke. On Sunday, Fernandez defeated Angelique Kerber in three sets to reach the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. Fernandez dropped the first set 4-6 and rallied to win the next two 7-6, 6-2.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Naomi Osaka loses cool in stunning US Open loss

First, Naomi Osaka lost her cool. Then, she lost her title defense at the U.S. Open. Teenager Leylah Fernandez pulled off arguably the biggest stunner of the tournament, rattling Osaka and storming back for a 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 come-from-behind victory Friday night before an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which she won over.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Tennis-Bencic serves up masterclass to reach U.S. Open fourth round

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Olympic champion Belinda Bencic put on a serving masterclass to beat Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-4 and reach the last 16 of the U.S. Open on Saturday. The 11th-seeded Swiss won 85% of her first serve points and smacked four aces to improve to a 3-0 record against Pegula, including a victory over the American at the Tokyo Games that kicked off her gold medal-winning campaign.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Svitolina stays in U.S. Open hunt by beating Halep in fourth round

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Olympic bronze medallist Elina Svitolina stepped up her bid to secure a first major title when she produced a ruthless performance to dispatch Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday. Following the shock exits of pre-tournament favourites...
Tennischatsports.com

US Open: Dan Evans battles past Alexei Popyrin to reach fourth round

Dan Evans produced a gritty comeback from two sets down to beat Alexei Popyrin in a gruelling match and advance to the US Open fourth round for the first time. The Briton somehow found a burst of energy in the final set tie-break to win 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-1) in four hours and seven minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy