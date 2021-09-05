CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindset Fuses Heavy Bass & Hip Hop On New EP, ‘Everyone Sounds Like’

By Mike Ali
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia producer, Mindset, obliterates genre limitations with a refreshingly diverse sonic palate that has entranced bass enthusiasts far and wide. He’s taken the underground bass scene by storm by fusing the rawness of modular sounds with the swagger of modern day hip hop and has just unveiled his newest, self-released EP, Everyone Sounds Like.

