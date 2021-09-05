New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman has officially been listed as the team’s starting running back on the depth chart, per the team’s website. With backfield mates La’Mical Perine, Ty Johnson, and Michael Carter all vying for the majority of the workload, it wasn’t until Week 3 of the preseason did we start to get an idea of who was going to lead this group. In a delayed game with a wet field and sloppy conditions, the Jets chose to sit their starters against the Eagles and stick with playing the backups for the entirety of the game. Of these running backs, Coleman was the one who did not see any action which points towards him being the team’s lead back at least heading into Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.
Comments / 1