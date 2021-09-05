CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

By Matt Wadleigh
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 NFL season is here, finally! With that, there is a ton of hype as fans will be allowed back in the stadiums and teams try and make a run at the playoffs. There have been a lot of changes throughout the NFL landscape, and one team that changed drastically is the New York Jets.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 1

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
82K+
Followers
57K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Titans#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Byu#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Tony Romo Has Officially ‘Lost His Mind’

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gave a ringing endorsement of New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson earlier this week. But not everyone sees eye-to-eye with the well-renowned CBS analyst. For instance, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd said that Romo has “officially lost his mind” after claiming that Wilson could...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sam Darnold Shares Honest Admission On Time With Jets

On Sunday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers will face off against the New York Jets in Sam Darnold‘s first game against his former team. New York selected Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. In his three seasons with the Jets, the former USC Trojans star quarterback failed to live up to his draft status.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

5 New York Jets who could make the leap into the NFL Top 100

Corey Davis, an active New York Jet, appeared in NFL Network’s annual late-summer rankings. Who’s on pace to join him?. As a team struggling to gain traction and stability on the national football scene, the New York Jets will take any form of visible signs of improvement and stability. NFL Network’s annual countdown of the best 100 players from the prior season provided some welcome advancement.
NFLCBS Sports

New York Jets 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, projected win totals, opponents

It's the beginning of a new era for the New York Jets. They have a new head coach in Robert Saleh and a new quarterback in No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. New York also put together what appears to be one of the best draft classes in the NFL, and potentially have a new No. 1 wide receiver in Corey Davis. The Jets likely won't be winning the Super Bowl this season, but it does appear they are on the right track in this rebuild. However, how quickly will we be able to see that in terms of wins and losses?
NFLYardbarker

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Jets

It is finally game week as the Carolina Panthers are set to open up the regular season at home against the New York Jets. The storyline around this game will obviously be centered around quarterback Sam Darnold and even wide receiver Robby Anderson facing their old team. Both Darnold and Anderson have repeatedly stated that they don't view this as a revenge game and instead, view it as just the next opponent on the schedule.
NFLSportsGrid

Jets RB Tevin Coleman Listed As Starter On Depth Chart

New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman has officially been listed as the team’s starting running back on the depth chart, per the team’s website. With backfield mates La’Mical Perine, Ty Johnson, and Michael Carter all vying for the majority of the workload, it wasn’t until Week 3 of the preseason did we start to get an idea of who was going to lead this group. In a delayed game with a wet field and sloppy conditions, the Jets chose to sit their starters against the Eagles and stick with playing the backups for the entirety of the game. Of these running backs, Coleman was the one who did not see any action which points towards him being the team’s lead back at least heading into Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.
NFLYardbarker

Who Ya Got Wednesday: New York Jets at Carolina Panthers

The New York Jets undoubtedly became a better team this offseason. On paper, the arsenal that the Jets have surrounded Zach Wilson with is better than anything Sunday’s aerial opponent Zach Wilson ever had. Head coach Robert Saleh was a hire praised by on-field constituents both domestically and abroad, rather than the hot-take artists.
NFLESPN

Can New York Jets' coach-QB duo of Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson flip the franchise?

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- One night in training camp, when meetings were finished and the players had free time, quarterback Zach Wilson popped into Robert Saleh's office with a question. He always has questions, as the New York Jets quickly learned about their rookie signal-caller. On this visit, which started at 7 p.m., he asked his coach to explain the differences between the Jets' three-deep zone and the way other teams run it.
NFLchatsports.com

Carolina Panthers: 5 bold predictions vs Jets in Week 1

Here are some bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they face the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. The long-awaited 2021 regular season has finally arrived as the Panthers host the New York Jets in Week 1. We didn’t see much of the starters...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 big storylines to watch during Carolina Panthers vs. NY Jets in Week 1

What are the big storylines to keep a close eye on when the Carolina Panthers take on the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium in Week 1?. An immense amount of intrigue surrounds the Carolina Panthers as they get set to take on the New York Jets in Week 1. All the hard work done by Matt Rhule and his roster needs to come together quickly when competitive action begins in pursuit of progress, with some winnable games over the first six weeks that could result in positive momentum generated if they hit the ground running.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Sam Darnold must play his game and not the occasion vs. Jets

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold must play his own game and not the occasion when he takes on the New York Jets in Week 1. The nerves will no doubt be building for Sam Darnold as he gets set for his competitive debut with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. And as it happens, the quarterback gets an instant opportunity to put one over on his former team.
NFLCBS Sports

Jets at Panthers time, odds, prediction: How to watch Sam Darnold take on ex-team, Zach Wilson in Week 1

This should be a fun one, and for a lot of reasons. The New York Jets are traveling to lock horns with the Carolina Panthers in an AFC versus NFC matchup that will see Sam Darnold go up against his former team for the first time since being traded. Usually players get a few weeks or months before they square up against their previous team, but Darnold will be faced with exorcising his NFL demons in his first game as Panthers quarterback, and he'll have the help of another former Jet in wide receiver Robby Anderson. If you flip the coin, you'll see rookie second overall pick Zach Wilson dressed in green and white and looking to hit the ground running as the replacement for Darnold -- being coached up by newly installed head coach Robert Saleh.
NFLSportsGrid

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Panthers -5.0 Total: 45.0 Over -112 | Under -108 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Jets +12000 | Panthers +9000. These two teams enter the season with low expectations, but both franchises have some hope. The Jets will start a new era under rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, and he’s generated...
NFLjetnation.com

Jets vs Panthers Week 1 Matchup: Zach Wilson set for NFL Spotlight

The Jets kick off their 2021 season on the road in Carolina against the Panthers. The meeting will feature the Jets potential franchise quarterback versus their last potential franchise quarterback as Zach Wilson faces Sam Darnold. As per unusual the quarterbacks will be the story, but we’ll look beyond the signal callers to look at a few key matchups.
NFLNBC Sports

Simulating rookie seasons for each of the five first-round QBs

Strat-O-Matic, the market leader in sports simulation, has partnered with NBC Sports Boston to build simulation experiences for "Simulation Station”. Mac Jones is one of several intriguing rookie quarterbacks to keep tabs on throughout the 2021 NFL season. Also selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft were...
NFLWRDW-TV

Darnold faces his replacement Wilson when Panthers host Jets

(AP) - Sam Darnold faces his former team on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers host the New York Jets in the season opener. Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but was traded to Carolina after going 13-25 in three seasons with the Jets. The Jets replaced him with No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, who will get the start.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

New York Jets reintroduce #TakeFlight hashtag for 2021 season

The #TakeFlight hashtag is back where it belongs after a WNBA mixup. The New York Jets didn’t maintain much from the Adam Gase era. Their official social media hashtag, however, appears to be a rare exception. Jets fans looking to decorate their gridiron tweets with their favorite team’s logo will...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy