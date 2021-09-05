CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Black Clover Goes on Hiatus Due to Creator's Health

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Clover has gone on hiatus due to the creator's health! Fans might have noticed that although the next chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series was scheduled to release alongside the rest of the new chapters from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it unfortunately did not update. Originally scheduled to release on Sunday, September 5th (Monday, September 6th in Japan), it was reported that the series would be going on a sudden hiatus due to series creator Yuki Tabata's poor health, and unfortunately it's now confirmed to be the case. But thankfully, it won't be too long of a wait.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#The Creator#Health First#Shueisha#Weekly Shonen Jump#Asta#Black Clover#Valdezology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

Himitsu Season 0 Manga Goes on Hiatus

Shimizu debuted the manga in October 2012. The manga's 10th compiled book volume shipped on July 5. The manga tells the story of the agent Maki prior to the events of the original manga. The original mystery manga takes place in Japan five decades from now. Brain scanners have been...
ComicsComicBook

Black Clover Reportedly Undertaking a Surprise Hiatus

Black Clover has been off the air for some months now, but the story is still thriving thanks to its manga. Yuki Tabata is still steering the series along each with a new chapter, but it seems that will not be the case this weekend. A new report has gone live, and it wants fans to know Black Clover is about to take a mini-hiatus this month.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Black Clover “Captain: Yami Sukehiro”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) In the Heart Kingdom, Nero/Secre seals Vanica with her magic, but apparently was too late to stop her devil Megicula from giving her even more power to escape, utterly defeating her, Noelle, Mimosa, and Loropechika. Meanwhile, Yami uses a new technique to fight Dante, but he easily regenerates from it, forcing Asta to get back into the fray.
ComicsComicBook

Black Clover Surprises With a Sudden Love Confession

Black Clover surprised with a sudden love confession in the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! The manga has now reached a new phase of the fights against the devils of the underworld, and Noelle Silva and her brother Nozel were able to clinch the victory against the second of the Dark Triad, Megicula, with the previous chapter of the series. But as the smoke from the fight fades, there are still all kinds of heavy and intense feelings swirling around that got stirred up when it looked like everyone was standing at death's door.
ComicsComicBook

Black Clover Debuts Mimosa's Ultimate Magic

Black Clover debuted Mimosa Vermillion's own Ultimate Magic with the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! The newest chapter of the series follows up on the immediate aftermath of the intense fight between Noelle and Nozel Silva against the devil Megicula. Although Rill, Charlotte, and Gaja had held their own against the devil in the chapters prior it was clear that they were all moving on fumes as they pushed their final bits of life to take down the threat. Unfortunately, this turned out to be the case as their injuries seemed like they could not be healed.
ComicsAnime News Network

The Quintessential Quintuplets' Negi Haruba Puts Sentai Daishikkaku Manga on Hiatus Due to Health

Haruba launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine on February 3. The manga's second compiled volume shipped on June 17. The manga's story takes place in a world where, 13 years ago, a giant floating fortress appeared 10 kilometers in the sky, and an evil army called "Kaijin" started attacking humanity. The Kaijin have regenerative powers, so they are effectively immortal and pose a real threat to humanity. A new organization called Ryūjin Sentai Dragon Keeper featuring people with mysterious powers and weapons called Jingu continue to fight against the Kaijin to this very day.
ComicsAnime News Network

Yu Yaubuuchi's Ao no Iris Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Hand Injury

The manga launched in Ciao in January, and centers on a middle schooler named Airi who is a little bad at studying. She becomes involved in an incident after discovering a mysterious painting at school. Shogakukan published the manga's first volume on July 26. Yabuuchi ended the "first season" of...
ComicsComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Brings Nero to Life

One magical Black Clover cosplay has brought Nero (who is also known as Secre Swallowtail) to life! Earlier this year, the anime brought its impressive 170 episode run to an end. While Yuki Tabata's original manga series is continuing beyond where the anime came to an end, and the franchise is brancing out with its very first movie, there are still lots of fan favorite characters who fans want to see in action again. One of these is Secre Swallowtail, who we haven't really seen in full since she helped in the first fight against Vanica Zogratis.
ComicsComicBook

Funko Drops a Big Wave of New My Hero Academia Pop Figures

It may be a random Wednesday in September, but Funko picked today to focus on new Pop figures for some of their biggest franchises - Pokemon and My Hero Academia. You can see what's new in the Pokemon collection right here. As for My Hero Academia, read on. The new...
Comicsepicstream.com

Solo Leveling Chapter 167 RELEASE DATE and TIME, SPOILERS

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Solo Leveling Chapter 166 started as an emotional, breather episode, before preparing us for a full-blown war expected to take place in the next chapter! The webtoon has come a long way since the web novel it's based on since it was first released in 2016, and it's now one of the most popular fantasy works in Korea.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Reveals Aizawa's Post-Surgery State

When it comes to teachers and anime, there are few guys who can stand up to Aizawa. In his own way, the pro hero has been more influential to Izuku than All Might, and his care for Class 1-A is unmatched. Of course, this is why My Hero Academia fans have been all worried about the hero following the raid on Shigaraki, and the manga knows that. This is why we got to check in on the hero at last, and it seems Aizawa's wounds will never be going away.
ComicsComicBook

Berserk Shares First Look At Kentaro Miura Exhibit

While the future of Berserk as a franchise is still anyone's guess following the passing of Kentaro Miura, the final chapter by the master mangaka is set to arrive in a short time, and an exhibit honoring the prolific artist will arrive at the same time in Japan. Set to feature the many artistic works of Miura while also celebrating the dark franchise focusing on Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the other members of the Band of the Hawk, Young Animal has given us a sneak peek at the exhibit which is getting ready to swing open its doors.
ComicsComicBook

Inuyasha Creator Brings New Series Mao Stateside

Rumiko Takahashi, the creator of Inuyasha, blew fans minds when it was announced that the world of Inuyasha and Kagome would be returning thanks to the arrival of their children, and Sesshomaru's, in the sequel series of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, but it seems as if the mangaka isn't through with creating new magical worlds to delve into. Though her latest manga series Mao has yet to receive an anime adaptation, with one being confirmed to be in the works last year, fans of the creator in the West will be able to read the story as the manga is set to arrive stateside later this month.
TV SeriesComicBook

My Hero Academia Episode 111 Shares First Stills

My Hero Academia is ready to see its fifth season to the end, and fans are eager to see what's in store. So far, the My Villain Academia arc has been wild, and several of our favorite baddies have gotten power boosts. From Toga to Dabi and Twice, the gang is growing stronger by the minute, and it seems like Shigaraki is the next to unlock his full potential in episode 111.
ComicsComicBook

Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Burns Hot With Azula

Avatar The Last Airbender is set to return to the world of live-action with an upcoming series on Netflix, with rumors beginning to swirl that the production is in search of the nefarious sister of Prince Zuko in Princess Azula. Though these rumors have yet to be confirmed and no actress has been chosen to portray one of the fiercest villains of the bending world, that hasn't stopped cosplayers from sharing their take on the fire bender, with one, in particular, using some computer-generated graphics to help show off the true power of the princess of the Fire Nation.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Broly's Fem Twin

Broly made his Dragon Ball Super premiere with the 2018 animated film that made the legendary Super Saiyan canon, and while the powerhouse has yet to make a return in either the anime or the manga, fans are still creating new art when it comes to the opponent to Goku and Vegeta. With the introduction of the villain that first made his presence known in the eighth film of Dragon Ball Z, his popularity among fans never waned and led to him being introduced into the main continuity alongside the fusion character known as Gogeta who had defeated him.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Reveals New Story Trailer

Sony held their latest PlayStation Showcase, and you knew there was going to be at least one Marvel project in the mix. That was indeed the case, as during the Showcase Sony and Square Enix showed off their upcoming Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game, and this time we got a full story trailer that gave us even more of an idea of the larger story at play, who the Guardians are facing, and the rather massive stakes, all mixed in with the trademark Guardians humor. The story trailer really sets the tone for what you can expect from the game, and you can check it out in the video above.

Comments / 0

Community Policy