Black Clover Goes on Hiatus Due to Creator's Health
Black Clover has gone on hiatus due to the creator's health! Fans might have noticed that although the next chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series was scheduled to release alongside the rest of the new chapters from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it unfortunately did not update. Originally scheduled to release on Sunday, September 5th (Monday, September 6th in Japan), it was reported that the series would be going on a sudden hiatus due to series creator Yuki Tabata's poor health, and unfortunately it's now confirmed to be the case. But thankfully, it won't be too long of a wait.comicbook.com
