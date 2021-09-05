CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keizer, OR

Michael Emmett Hood April 4, 1940 – July 29, 2021

Cover picture for the articleMike Hood, 81, of Keizer died suddenly at his Willamette Lutheran Home residence on Thursday, July 29th. Michael Emmett Hood was born the first son and second child of Emmett and Marie (Haupts) Hood on April 4th, 1940 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Three younger siblings later joined the family. He spent his early years on a farm near Palmer, Iowa. When Mike was 12, the family moved into the town of Pocahontas, Iowa. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School, graduating in 1958.

