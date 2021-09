Despite progress in recent years toward a common understanding around what qualifies as a marine protected area (MPA), ocean experts, governments, advocacy groups, and others still often disagree on the definition of an MPA and what activities should be allowed within them. Now, new research provides clear and precise guidelines for describing MPAs by four characteristics: the activities permitted within them, their level of protections, how they are governed, and the likely outcomes they’ll have for people and biodiversity—parameters that should help all stakeholders better measure ocean safeguards worldwide.