CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Mercury – Act 1’ Review: Imagine Dragons’ Strongest Album Since ‘Night Visions’

theyoungfolks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI haven’t loved an Imagine Dragons album in a very long time. Night Visions — the alternative band’s 2012 debut album — is one of my favorite records of all time. It is a beautiful work, not for its radio-ruling hits like “Radioactive” and “Demons,” but for the deep tracks: “Hear Me;” “Bleeding Out;” “Amsterdam,” etc., etc.

www.theyoungfolks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury#The Albums#Gibson Les Paul Guitar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicthewoodyshow.com

Imagine Dragons' iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How To Watch

Imagine Dragons are dropping their new album, Mercury - Act 1, on September 3rd, and the following week, the band is celebrating their new music big during their exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party. Mercury - Act 1 is Imagine Dragons' fifth full-length album following 2018's Origins, and features 13 new...
MusicPaste Magazine

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on Mercury - Act 1 and Embracing Vulnerability

When you’ve become one of the most successful rock bands in the world, with 46 million albums and 53 million songs sold—alongside 74 billion streams, and counting—it’s good to stay grounded with an absurd, self-deprecating sense of humor. So this March, when Las Vegas juggernaut Imagine Dragons (title holders to said impressive figures) retuned with “Follow You,” the first single from their new Rick Rubin-produced Mercury – Act 1 set, released today (Sept. 3), it got downright silly with its accompanying video. The clip opens with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV stars (and real-life couple) Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson walking to a stage-side table in an empty, but well-lit nightclub, as she informs him that she’s hired his favorite band to play a private concert as a present. To which he excitedly responds, “The Killers? You got The Killers to play for my birthday?” No, she corrects him, it’s that other little outfit from Nevada, Imagine Dragons, and he grumbles a sulky, “That’s your favorite band—I don’t wanna hear those guys.” But vocalist Dan Reynolds and company have already strolled onstage, prompting Olson’s admonishing hiss: “Well, you know what? They’re like, seven feet away, and also it’s too late, so just enjoy!”
MusicPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Emotions run deep for Imagine Dragons on brave new album

NEW YORK — The new Imagine Dragons album cover depicts a man falling through space, gravity gently pulling him down. Inside is the sound of a man grappling with his own fall. Lead singer, songwriter and lyricist Dan Reynolds has poured heartache, tragedy and his struggles with sobriety into the...
Musicx1065.com

Imagine Dragons earns historic third Diamond single with "Demons"

If you're not a "Believer" in Imagine Dragons, then it might be time to check the scoreboard. Dan Reynolds and company have now earned a historic third RIAA Diamond-certified single, which is awarded to songs with more than 10 million certified units. The group's Night Visions single "Demons" is the latest ID song to join the club, following the previously Diamond-plated "Radioactive" and "Believer."
Musicenstarz.com

Amazon Music Hosts Imagine Dragons' New Album On Amazon Live

Last Thursday, September 2. Amazon Music hosted what might be the biggest event to celebrate the release of Imagine Dragons' new album, "Mercury - Act 1," with a live-streamed event on Amazon Live!. The GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum band appeared on the Amazon Live episode, performing stripped-down versions of the songs...
MusicDaily Nebraskan

REVIEW: Imagine Dragons explores dark, personal topics in new album

On Sept. 3, Imagine Dragons released their fifth album titled “Mercury - Act 1.” This new collection of songs delves into many dark themes that tell the story of lead singer and head songwriter Dan Reynolds and his life battles over the last several years. “In a lot of ways...
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Imagine Dragons announce 2022 'Mercury Tour' dates

Imagine Dragons are taking their new music on the road in 2022 on the band's newly announced Mercury Tour. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new exclusive stations curated for fans, by fans. Following the release of their fifth studio album and singer Dan...
Rock MusicPosted by
defpen

Album Stream: Imagine Dragons – Mercury Part 1

Imagine Dragons have had a hell of a week that included an incredibly special performance. On August 27, the best-selling band returned to their old stomping grounds, Bonanza High School, in Las Vegas. While there, the band delivered a special performance from students, staff and alumni. “It’s such an amazing...
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Music Premiere: Dutch Falconi Unveils “Overture for the Undead”

Mad scientist composer Dutch Falconi introduces his new single, “Overture for the Undead,” a track from his forthcoming album, Budapest Undead, releasing October 22 via Aurore Records. Channeling the eerie ghastliness of George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead and the lingering sepulchral dread of Nosferatu, Budapest Undead offers...
Musicwfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Duran Duran celebrate their 40th “Anniversary”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Duran Duran celebrate their 40 years together as a band on their latest single “Anniversary.” It captures their classic sound with their trademark mix of synths, guitars, and popping bass with numerous hints of their earlier hits. Their new album, Future Past will be released October 22.
Musictheyoungfolks.com

New Music: Parker Releases “Dynamite”

DJ and dance music producer Parker releases his brand-new track, “Dynamite,” the third single from his upcoming LP, Gateway. Parker explains, “‘Dynamite’ was one of the first records I made for my upcoming album. It captures everything I was feeling and even what people were feeling during such a hard time last year. I hope this record helps you as much as it helped me.”
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Music Video Premiere: Zack Oakley – “Fever”

San Diego-based prog-rock/psych-rock and blues-rock artist Zack Oakley unveils the music video, “Fever,” a track lifted from his debut solo album, Badlands, slated for release on September 17 via Kommune Records. Talking about the upcoming album, Zack shares, “I am excited to share these songs with the world. The title...
Rock Musictheyoungfolks.com

Music Premiere: Elektragaaz Releases third EP in series

Multi-fusion electronic outfit Elektragaaz introduces The Synaesthetic Picture Show Now Playing Part 3 via AIS Records and The Orchard. Following on the heels of Part 1 and 2, Part 3 of The Synaesthetic Picture Show Now Playing dishes out spectacular, fanciful soundscapes teeming with vibrant coloration and rich sonic images.
MusicNME

YouTuber reimagines Nickelback’s ‘Photograph’ as a pop punk anthem

YouTuber Alex Melton has reimagined Nickelback’s ‘Photograph’ as a pop punk track in the style of State Champs, Simple Plan and Neck Deep – Check it out below. This version of ‘Photograph’, originally released in 2005 as the lead single from Nickelback’s fifth album ‘All The Right Reasons’, sees Melton take on every role in the band.

Comments / 0

Community Policy