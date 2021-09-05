‘Mercury – Act 1’ Review: Imagine Dragons’ Strongest Album Since ‘Night Visions’

When you’ve become one of the most successful rock bands in the world, with 46 million albums and 53 million songs sold—alongside 74 billion streams, and counting—it’s good to stay grounded with an absurd, self-deprecating sense of humor. So this March, when Las Vegas juggernaut Imagine Dragons (title holders to said impressive figures) retuned with “Follow You,” the first single from their new Rick Rubin-produced Mercury – Act 1 set, released today (Sept. 3), it got downright silly with its accompanying video. The clip opens with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV stars (and real-life couple) Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson walking to a stage-side table in an empty, but well-lit nightclub, as she informs him that she’s hired his favorite band to play a private concert as a present. To which he excitedly responds, “The Killers? You got The Killers to play for my birthday?” No, she corrects him, it’s that other little outfit from Nevada, Imagine Dragons, and he grumbles a sulky, “That’s your favorite band—I don’t wanna hear those guys.” But vocalist Dan Reynolds and company have already strolled onstage, prompting Olson’s admonishing hiss: “Well, you know what? They’re like, seven feet away, and also it’s too late, so just enjoy!”