With Great Prices And Award-Winning Food, Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs In West Virginia Is A Local Favorite
It’s common knowledge that West Virginians know a stellar hot dog when they see one. Maybe that’s why so many have been heading over to Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs in Hurricane, West Virginia to get their hot dog fix – because Farley’s, voted “Best in the Valley” multiple years, sure does know how to do a hot dog up right!
To learn more, click through to visit Farley's Famous Hot Dogs on Facebook. Oh, and while you're in Hurricane for lunch, follow up your meal at Farley's Famous Hot Dogs with a mid-afternoon snack of cake at The Bakerie, a charming Audrey Hepburn-themed bakery nearby.
Address: Farley's Famous Hot Dogs, 201 Midland Trail, Hurricane, WV 25526, USA
