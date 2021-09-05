CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hurricane, WV

With Great Prices And Award-Winning Food, Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs In West Virginia Is A Local Favorite

By Cristy
Posted by 
Only In West Virginia
Only In West Virginia
 4 days ago

It’s common knowledge that West Virginians know a stellar hot dog when they see one. Maybe that’s why so many have been heading over to Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs in Hurricane, West Virginia to get their hot dog fix – because Farley’s, voted “Best in the Valley” multiple years, sure does know how to do a hot dog up right!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBP91_0bnSv3NM00
First opened in 1968, Farley's Famous Hot Dogs has always served up award-winning food. Their hot dogs feature steamed buns topped with house chili and coleslaw.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTxkq_0bnSv3NM00
And, especially if you catch them on a special like 4 for $5, the prices are great!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UuqR4_0bnSv3NM00
Plus, you can finish off your meal with some soft serve ice cream or a rootbeer float or a milkshake. (Or, of course, all three.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgZpH_0bnSv3NM00
Farley's Famous Hot Dogs has been voted by locals "Best of the Valley" for multiple years - and when the locals speak out in praise of a restaurant, you know you had better perk up your ears and listen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHz9p_0bnSv3NM00
Located at 201 Midland Trail in Hurricane, West Virginia, Farley's even still offers old-fashioned curb service if you so desire - you can have your order brought right out to your car.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSwE3_0bnSv3NM00
In addition to hot dogs and ice cream, Farley's specializes in other delicious menu items, like burgers, Mac-n-Cheese, barbecue, and much, much more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxJDP_0bnSv3NM00
Swing by for a meal at Farley's soon! You know you can't beat a Farley's Famous Hot Dog!

To learn more, click through to visit Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs on Facebook. How long has it been since you’ve eaten a good, old-fashioned Farley’s meal? Oh, and while you’re in Hurricane for lunch, follow up your meal at Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs with a mid-afternoon snack of cake at The Bakerie, a charming Audrey Hepburn-themed bakery nearby.

Address: Farley's Famous Hot Dogs, 201 Midland Trail, Hurricane, WV 25526, USA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Only In West Virginia

Only In West Virginia

3K+
Followers
447
Post
522K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In West Virginia is for people who LOVE the Mountain State. We publish one West Virginia article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hurricane, WV
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audrey Hepburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#West Virginians#Farley S Famous Hot Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
Only In West Virginia

The Castle Rock Trail Will Show You A Completely New Side Of West Virginia

Nature explorers and enthusiasts alike always need a new place to hike. For a beautiful side of West Virginia that everyone should experience, this stunning loop trail with picturesque views is a great option. Named after the rock faces that resemble the walls of a castle, this trail is perfect for a bit of beauty […] The post The Castle Rock Trail Will Show You A Completely New Side Of West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In West Virginia

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In West Virginia Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Unique remnants of bygone days can be found scattered throughout the state of West Virginia: general stores. Some of these, which have become iconic West Virginia favorites, hearken back over a hundred years to the late 1800s, including one gem tucked away in the beautiful mountains of Hardy County that was built in 1898 – […] The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In West Virginia Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In West Virginia

Ride The Amtrak Through West Virginia’s New River Gorge For Just $11

There are some beautiful train rides through the Mountain State. West Virginia boasts such attractions as the Cass Scenic Railroad, New River Train Excursions, and the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad. And that’s not all! Have you ever thought of hopping on an Amtrak train for a short tour of some of West Virginia’s most […] The post Ride The Amtrak Through West Virginia’s New River Gorge For Just $11 appeared first on Only In Your State.
RestaurantsPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Escape To The Tropics At The Ocean-Themed Tiki Bar In West Virginia, Tiki’s Pub & Grub

In West Virginia, we appreciate the value of our own backyard – mountains. Acres and acres of beautiful, rugged, scenic ancient mountains clothed in forest robes with river sashes. We know these mountains. We love these mountains. We are faithful to these mountains. But every so often… our thoughts turn to the beach. If your dreams of late have been filled with white sand, green palms, and fresh seafood, then it’s time you made a trip to West Virginia’s adult-only, ocean-themed tiki bar – Tiki’s Pub & Grub in Inwood.
TrafficPosted by
Only In West Virginia

This West Virginia Train Ride Is The Most Breathtaking Way To Chase A Waterfall

If you have a passion for chasing waterfalls then you know that West Virginia is just the place to do it. And before you ask Siri “what are some waterfalls near me in West Virginia,” check out the following adventure. One of the easiest and prettiest ways to get your waterfall fix in West Virginia […] The post This West Virginia Train Ride Is The Most Breathtaking Way To Chase A Waterfall appeared first on Only In Your State.
Fayetteville, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Don’t Miss Cathedral Cafe, A Unique, Hippie-Themed Coffee Shop In An Old West Virginia Church

Charming Fayetteville, West Virginia, has been the recipient of many national awards, including “Coolest Small Town,” “Best River Town,” and one of America’s “Best Small Towns to Visit.” It’s not hard to see why: situated beside one of the most renowned and beautiful rivers, with immediate access to an array of outdoor recreation opportunities, sporting a laid-back, country-but-cool small-town vibe, Fayetteville is at the intersection of quaint, modern, and adventurous. No place captures this essence more perfectly than Cathedral Cafe.
Clarksburg, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Follow This Abandoned Railroad Trail For One Of The Most Unique Hikes In West Virginia

In a state full of rail trails, the famed North Bend Rail Trail offers hikers, bikers, and equestrians one of the most unforgettable experiences ever. This almost 72-mile trail follows the grade of a railroad line that dates back over 150 years. Cut through the rugged hills by the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad in the years prior to the Civil War, the trail winds through four counties from Parkersburg to Wolf Summit just west of Clarksburg. The rail line was in service for well over 100 years, but by the 1980s the railroad had abandoned it, and it was finally sold to the state of West Virginia, which began to turn it into the recreational opportunity it is today.
AgriculturePosted by
Only In West Virginia

Pick Your Own Sunflowers At This Charming Farm Hiding In West Virginia

As summer slides into fall in West Virginia, a variety of things begin to happen. Fresh, delicious garden produce peaks. A new school year begins. And the sunflowers start to bloom. Learn more at Sunset Berry Farm’s website or their sunflower Facebook page. And, as we mentioned earlier, Sunset Berry Farm isn’t the only sunflower patch […] The post Pick Your Own Sunflowers At This Charming Farm Hiding In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Union, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Escape To The Quiet, Beautiful Little Town Of Union, West Virginia For A Relaxing Mountain Getaway

Whether you’re looking for relief from late summer heat, escape from big city stress, or personal rest and revitalization, the perfect getaway may be awaiting you in the small town of Union, West Virginia. Whether it’s mountain coolness in summer, wilderness beauty in the fall, or personal peace and quiet, the Union, West Virginia area […] The post Escape To The Quiet, Beautiful Little Town Of Union, West Virginia For A Relaxing Mountain Getaway appeared first on Only In Your State.
PoliticsPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Don’t Miss The Biggest Single Day Festival In West Virginia This Year, Bridge Day

If, for some odd reason, all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you? NO! The answer is NO! …unless, of course, that bridge was the longest single span arched bridge in the nation and the occasion was Bridge Day! To learn more about this year’s bridge day and how to participate, visit the Bridge […] The post Don’t Miss The Biggest Single Day Festival In West Virginia This Year, Bridge Day appeared first on Only In Your State.
PoliticsPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Most People Have Long Forgotten About This Vacant Ghost Town In Rural West Virginia

West Virginia is rich in both natural beauty and history, and often the two coincide. Many historical treasures can be found along the beautiful New River Gorge, and one of the most elusive is the long-abandoned ghost town of Sewell, West Virginia. Today almost absorbed by the surrounding forest, Sewell was once the hub of a flourishing coking operation, and before that, a stop on a major east-west land route.
Parkersburg, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

West Virginia’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 85 Glorious Campsites

Tucked away about 12 miles east of Parkersburg, West Virginia, on US Route 50 is a county park that might just be one of the Mountain State’s best kept secrets. With its large campground, shaded picnic areas, a large lake, over 50 miles of hiking and biking trails, and frequent events, Mountwood Park is the perfect place to spend the day (or night) in West Virginia.
Theater & DancePosted by
Only In West Virginia

A Top 100 Event In North America, The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Returns For Its 43rd Year

Whether you have Italian ancestry, you just love Italian food and culture, or you simply like bold colors, the 43rd West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is a festival you don’t want to miss. Italian culture has deeply influenced America, but you might not associate Italian culture with the Mountain State – that is, unless you […] The post A Top 100 Event In North America, The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Returns For Its 43rd Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
Summersville, WVPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Don’t Miss The Covered Wagon Rides And Free Wine At The Annual Grape Stomp In West Virginia

This fall marks the thirtieth anniversary of one of West Virginia’s many great celebrations: the Kirkwood Winery Grape Stomp Wine Festival, held September 17-18, 2021. Discover the authentic flavor of West Virginia and have some family fun at the Kirkwood Winery Grape Stomp Wine Festival on September 17-18! To learn more, visit Kirkwood Winery’s Facebook […] The post Don’t Miss The Covered Wagon Rides And Free Wine At The Annual Grape Stomp In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In West Virginia

This West Virginia Beach And Waterfall Will Be Your New Favorite Paradise

Aren’t waterfalls simply magical? If you’re anything like us, you’ve likely searched “waterfalls near me in West Virginia” more than a few times. Fortunately, West Virginia is blessed with numerous stunning waterfalls and beaches – and there’s no wrong time of year to enjoy them! However, few places in the Mountain State are as wild […] The post This West Virginia Beach And Waterfall Will Be Your New Favorite Paradise appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy