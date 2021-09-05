With Great Prices And Award-Winning Food, Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs In West Virginia Is A Local Favorite

It’s common knowledge that West Virginians know a stellar hot dog when they see one. Maybe that’s why so many have been heading over to Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs in Hurricane, West Virginia to get their hot dog fix – because Farley’s, voted “Best in the Valley” multiple years, sure does know how to do a hot dog up right!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

First opened in 1968, Farley's Famous Hot Dogs has always served up award-winning food. Their hot dogs feature steamed buns topped with house chili and coleslaw.

And, especially if you catch them on a special like 4 for $5, the prices are great!

Plus, you can finish off your meal with some soft serve ice cream or a rootbeer float or a milkshake. (Or, of course, all three.)

Farley's Famous Hot Dogs has been voted by locals "Best of the Valley" for multiple years - and when the locals speak out in praise of a restaurant, you know you had better perk up your ears and listen.

Located at 201 Midland Trail in Hurricane, West Virginia, Farley's even still offers old-fashioned curb service if you so desire - you can have your order brought right out to your car.

In addition to hot dogs and ice cream, Farley's specializes in other delicious menu items, like burgers, Mac-n-Cheese, barbecue, and much, much more.

Swing by for a meal at Farley's soon! You know you can't beat a Farley's Famous Hot Dog!

To learn more, click through to visit Farley's Famous Hot Dogs on Facebook. How long has it been since you've eaten a good, old-fashioned Farley's meal?

Address: Farley's Famous Hot Dogs, 201 Midland Trail, Hurricane, WV 25526, USA