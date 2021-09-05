In Hurricane Stricken New Orleans, a Solar Microgrid Kept the Lights on in This Apartment Building for Low Income Vets
Another hurricane, another power outage? In the state of Louisiana, one apartment complex is keeping the lights on—a beacon of hope in New Orleans. St. Peter Residential, which opened one month before the pandemic began, built in that emergency functionality using an 8-hour solar battery and a panel array on its roof—and it kept the units running after Hurricane Ida made landfall.www.goodnewsnetwork.org
