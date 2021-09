PHPUnit provides you with more test functions to work with, has better error tracing, and is easier to debug. However, testing on NodeJs is faster than testing with PHPUnit. Jest runs your tests in parallel, and in the world of CI/CD. Tests running in parallel means that you will have multiple tests making requests to the database at the same time. If the "Get user" test runs first, the "Delete User" test will fail by the time it runs because the user will no longer exist.