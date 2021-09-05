Hurricane Larry’s top winds reach 125 mph

New Hurricane Olaf was heading toward a strike on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico s Baja California Peninsula on Thursday.The U.S, National Hurricane Center said the area could see hurricane conditions overnight and urged people to rush preparations for the storm.It was centered about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southeast of Cabo San Lucas Thursday morning with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It was advancing to the north-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).The Hurricane Center said Olaf is likely to strengthen as it nears the coast.Hurricane-force winds extended as far as 35 miles (55 kilometewrs from the center and tropical storm-force winds as far as 115 miles (185 kilometers).The Hurricane Center said tropical storm force winds were expected to start hitting the tip of the peninsula by the afternoon or evening, making preparations difficult.It was expected to bring 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 centimeters) of rain to the southern part of the peninsula, with up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in isolated spots, creating the danger of flash floods and mudslides.