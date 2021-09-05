CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Larry’s top winds reach 125 mph

Derrick
 4 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Hurricane Larry’s top winds reached 125 mph Sunday morning, just 5 mph shy of the minimum threshold for a Category 4 hurricane, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. As of 11 a.m. EDT Sunday, Larry was 880 miles east of the Caribbean...

www.thederrick.com

