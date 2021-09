Scotland take on Denmark as Steve Clarke's side look to take a big step on the road to Qatar 2022 with a World Cup qualifier in Group F.The Tartan Army have been hit by a number of injuries and Covid absentees - more of which below - making this a difficult match in Copenhagen.Denmark were one of the highlights of Euro 2020 with their thrilling football taking them to the semi-finals, before defeat to England at Wembley Stadium.Kasper Hjulmand's side have nine points from nine available so far, and hammered Moldova 8-0 alongside wins over Israel and Austria. Here’s everything...