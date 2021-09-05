CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Is Dave Roberts Costing LA Wins? Thoughts on Why LA Struggles in Losses

By Dodgers Nation
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers, Dave Roberts, San Francisco, San Francisco Giants, National League West, Corey Seager, Oracle Park, Louisiana, World Series Most Valuable Player Award. The Dodgers suffered a gut-punch of a loss to the arch-rival Giants Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco. We break down Dave Roberts’ managerial tactics in the extra innings loss that knocked LA back down to second place in the National League West and discuss why Doc’s decisions weren’t why the team came up short.

