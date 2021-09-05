Families enjoy animal shows, carnival rides at Fulton County Fair

WAUSEON — Kenny Hartman II proudly marched his turkey out of the Fulton County Arena on Sunday morning, with one ribbon on each hip and another displayed around the turkey’s neck.

The 10-year-old from Wauseon placed second in showmanship and fourth in market at this year’s Fulton County Fair, and he wanted to show off the yellow and red ribbons that marked his success. He said he put a blue ribbon on his turkey for fun to celebrate placing in the market category.

Kenny doesn’t get nervous in front of the judges. In addition to his turkey, he showed three chickens this year.

“I feel good,” he said.

It’s rewarding to show off his animals after months of working with them.

The best part?

“Probably walking him,” he said, demonstrating how he guides the large bird with a wooden cane.

His Dad, Kenny Hartman, showed turkeys and chickens when he was a kid and said it’s “pretty exciting” to watch his son follow in his footsteps.

“You could tell the judge really liked his bird. That was awesome,” he said.

Mr. Hartman said caring for an animal and preparing to show them at the fair teaches kids responsibility and accountability. Kenny’s Dad doesn’t help him feed or water the birds, nor does he help clean the cages.

“He bought his birds with the money he got from selling them last year. He bought all the feed, and he totally took care of it,” Mr. Hartman said.

The family has been going to the Fulton County Fair for about four years, though the coronavirus pandemic prompted organizers to cancel the festivities in 2020.

“I’m happy to be here. I’m happy it’s back,” Mr. Hartman said.

There is more to the fair than the animal barns and the agricultural displays, and for 6-year-old Ellie Volkman, her interest lies with the carnival rides and games.

She watched from a safe distance as her parents, Erica and Kyle Volkman, helped her brother Colby, 9, groom his sheep.

Ellie said the fair is great, but she doesn’t like the cows or sheep. So she stayed with her grandpa, Randy Clark, on the other side of the path.

Mr. Clark married Ellie’s grandmother Pam eight years ago at the Fulton County Fair, and the long weekend has turned into family tradition and an anniversary celebration. The Clarks drive 4.5 hours up from southern Ohio to spend time with their kids and grandkids at the event.

Colby was preparing to show his two sheep for his first year in 4-H. He’s the only sibling old enough to do that yet — brother Easton is 8 and other sister Kaisley is 2 — but his parents both have experience from when they were kids.

“Now we’re raising the next generation of 4-Hers,” Mrs. Volkman said. “I showed sheep when I was younger. It’s kind of taking me back and I’m reminiscing about my childhood.”

Archbold’s Kenzie Wanemacher, 10, is also in her first year showing animals at the fair through 4-H. She took third place in market in her age group with the three chickens she’s been raising.

“For judging, you put them in a cage and then the judge comes and he holds them upside down and feels the breast and belly and stuff, and then they put them back in,” she said. “I was kind of nervous.”

With her competition over and award in hand, Kenzie was ready to go have fun on the carnival rides.

In addition to the animals, agriculture, rides, and games, the Fulton County Fair features concerts, drag racing, a demolition derby, and booth after booth of carnival food and drink.

“2020 was a challenging year,” Fair Board President Dennis Wyse said in a news release. “The fair has always been blessed, and we are confident that the community support will continue.”

The fair will continue through Thursday.