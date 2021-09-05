CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain vs. Georgia live stream, 2022 FIFIA World Cup Qualifiers, TV channel, how to watch online

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Spain will meet Georgia on Sunday afternoon in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers as they look to rebound after a disappointing loss to Sweden in their last match.

Spain currently sits in second place in Group B while grabbing seven points from their four matches while Georgia sits at the bottom of the section, with only one point so far.

Here is everything you need on how, when, and where to watch the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match between Spain and Georgia.

  • When: Sunday, September 5
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TUDN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Spain possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Llorente, Albiol, Laporte, Gaya; Soler, Rodri, Koke; Mendez, F Torres, Sarabia

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Loria; Kakabadze, Khocholava, Kashia, Azarovi; Aburjania, Kankava; Tsitaishvili, Qazaishvili, Kiteishvili; Kvilitaia

FIFA World Cup Odds and Betting Lines

FIFA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Sunday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Spain (-1100) vs. Georgia (+2200)

Want some action on the World Cup Qualifiers? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

