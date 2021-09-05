CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space junk, long feared, is now an imminent threat

By Adam Minter
 5 days ago

In March, a Chinese military satellite appeared to spontaneously disintegrate in orbit, leaving a trail of debris high above the Earth. If China knew anything, it wasn't saying. Did the propulsion system explode? Was there a collision with some of the space junk that's accumulating in orbit? Or did something a bit more conspiratorial happen? The mystery persisted until last month, when an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics announced the answer. Yunhai 1-02, as the satellite is known, collided with a piece of junk leftover from a 1996 Russian rocket launch.

AstronomyNew York Post

Small asteroid misses Earth just hours after its discovery

A small asteroid barely missed Earth just hours after the car-size rock was discovered flying through space. The asteroid, dubbed 2021 RS2, came within 9,532 miles of the Earth’s surface Tuesday. The close call was slightly farther than the Earth’s diameter, 7,917.5 miles, according to EarthSky. RS2 was first observed...
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Asteroid Four Times the Size of Statue of Unity to Hurtle Past the Earth Today

According to NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a gigantic asteroid called the 2010 RJ53 will be flying past the Earth later today. At 774 meters in diameter, this asteroid is estimated to be more than four times the size of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat and twice that of the Empire State Building in New York. The massive celestial object will be hurtling past our planet at a distance of just 3.66 lakh kilometres—that's closer than the Moon is to us!
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

China develops its space helicopter after the US.

After the United States, China has also managed to design a drone that can be active on the red planet. In fact, the information was announced by the Chinese Center for Space Sciences. The machine would be almost identical to the one designed by NASA and which has been on Mars for six months. The Chinese device, which is called “Cruising Drone on Mars”, has the same characteristics as Ingenuity, the American device.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Russia's space chief invites SpaceX's Elon Musk over for tea

Relations between SpaceX's Elon Musk and Russia's space chief Dmitry Rogozin appear to be pivoting from sparring about trampolines to discussing an invitation for tea. The two aerospace giants had an exchange over Twitter following an interview Rogozin gave for CNN Tuesday (Sept. 7) about the future of the Russian space industry, during which Rogozin praised Musk for him being "an organizer of the space industry and as an inventor, who is not afraid to take risk."
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Most powerful space telescope ever built gets a new launch date

The most powerful space telescope ever built is set to launch on December 18, NASA has announced. But with so many delays affecting the James Webb Space Telescope’s deployment over the years, many observers may not believe the new schedule until they actually see the rocket blasting into space with the telescope tucked away in the fairing.
Aerospace & Defensencadvertiser.com

Commentary: EarthTalk by Roddy Scheer and Doug Moss - Is manufacturing's future really in space?

Is so-called “Off-Earth Manufacturing” really the environmental panacea that Jeff Bezos and other proponents say it is?. In July, Richard Branson rocketed into suborbital space aboard a craft he helped fund, launching a new era of commercial space travel. About a week later, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos flew into space on his own Blue Origin rocket. Both rockets emitted plumes of white smoke and tons of kerosene, releasing more greenhouse gases in a few minutes than a typical car would over two centuries.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

NASA, SpaceX targeting Oct. 31 for next ISS crew rotation launch

The cooperation between NASA and SpaceX continues, as plans are ongoing to launch Crew-3 astronauts to the International Space Station as soon as Oct. 31. The targeted return date for the Crew-2 astronauts is early-to-mid November. Crew-3 will be the third crew rotation mission with astronauts on an American rocket...
Aerospace & Defenseitechpost.com

China Building Star Trek-Like Starship Enterprise? Full Details of Planned Mile-Long Spacecraft

China seems emboldened to go where no man has gone before, planning to piece together a mile-long spaceship akin to Star Trek's Starship Enterprise. This immense spacecraft is one of the projects Chinese researchers are being invited to look into, as the country ramps up space exploration efforts--which include long-haul crewed missions, the South China Morning Post reported.
Aerospace & Defensethewestsidegazette.com

Against All Odds, NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Continues To Fly Perfectly After 6 Months On Mars

Lucky 13 — that’s how NASA refers to the most recent flight of its Ingenuity helicopter on Mars. The mini-helicopter landed on the Red Planet nearly a half-year ago in what was supposed to be the start of a short-lived mission. But the little chopper recently sent back images from its 12th flight on Aug. 16. Its 13th flight took place Saturday over “the geologically intriguing South Séítah region,” NASA said.
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

NASA’s Psyche mission moves closer to launch

With NASA’s Psyche mission now less than a year from launch, anticipation is building. By next spring, the fully assembled spacecraft will ship from the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for a launch period that opens Aug. 1, 2022. In early 2026, the Psyche spacecraft will...

