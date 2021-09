“Words are more powerful than some noises.” This famous quote by Billie Eilish sums up the crux of what songs are capable of and the feelings conveyed in them that mirror the artist’s heart and soul. Music has always been food for the soul and lyrics the flavor. It’s the lyrics that appeal to the listener and resonate with their thoughts to immortalize the song. The renowned songwriter turned singer Johnny Yukon plays by this principle. Born in Pennsylvania, the artist moved to Los Angeles to turn his dream into reality. Once the creator behind many well-loved top-charting tracks, Johnny re-launched his career as a singer with his debut release, Installation I, in 2018.