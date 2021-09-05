Brazil vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Italy will look to remain undefeated in 2022 World Cup Qualifying on Wednesday afternoon when it hosts Lithuania in a group C matchup. The two countries are at opposite ends of the group, as the Italians sit in first place with 11 points and Lithuania in last place without a point, but a game in hand. In their previous two qualifying contests, Italy has drawn 0-0 against Switzerland and 1-1 against Bulgaria, so three points versus a struggling Lithuanian side (-7 goal differential) will be crucial if it wishes to keep a commanding lead over the Swiss at the top of the standings. Italy manager Roberto Mancini should lean on the services of Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Chiesa to break down Lithuania in the final third. The English and Spanish broadcasts for Wednesday’s match are in different places. Fans looking for the English broadcast must stream it via ESPN+. Meanwhile, the Spanish broadcast is available via TUDNxtra3 and fuboTV.