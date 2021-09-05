CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Cover picture for the articleSouth America's two biggest sides meet in World Cup qualifying on Sunday. Brazil takes on Argentina in a repeat of the 2021 Copa America final, hoping for a different result than the last time the teams met. A 1-0 win for Argentina saw it win the tournament, but Brazil has...

As the qualifying fixtures for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar come thick and fast, Brazil and Argentina will face off in a highly-anticipated rematch of this year’s Copa America final.Lionel Messi finally secured victory in the showpiece match this July as Argentina defeated their heated rivals, who will be keen to exact some revenge in this qualifying match for next year’s world championships.Brazil currently sit atop the South American standings on 21 points with seven wins from seven games. Meanwhile, Argentina are in second spot with 15 points, having won four and drawn three.On Friday, Argentina were 3-1 winners...
