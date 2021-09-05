CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Batesville, VA

Recovering Elwood: After Seventy-one Years, the Remains of Elwood Truslow Are Coming Home

By Seth Clabough
crozetgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2018, sixty-five years after the end of the Korean War, North Korea returned 55 boxes of war-dead remains to the United States. Among those recently identified through the DNA analysis process were three arm bone fragments belonging to Elwood Truslow, of Batesville, who had joined the military in 1948 at the age of eighteen and, less than two years later, went MIA in Korea.

www.crozetgazette.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batesville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Un#Mia#Chinese#The Casualty Officers#American#Un#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
MilitaryMilitary.com

Marines on Okinawa Say Missing Osprey Pieces Larger than First Reported

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa -- The Marine Corps on Wednesday told Japanese authorities on Okinawa that two pieces that fell from an MV-22B Osprey last week were much larger than the Marines first described them. A spokesman for the Okinawa Defense Bureau, an arm of the Japan Ministry of Defense, on...
Kellogg, MNKAAL-TV

WWII vet's remains return home after 80 years

(ABC 6 News) - One Minnesota family spent their Labor Day finding some closure. A World War II veteran's family was finally able to put him to rest Monday 80 years after his death. Lloyd Timm was born July 24, 1922, in Kellogg, MN. He was one of six children....
WorldPosted by
AFP

Remains of first Korean Catholic martyrs recovered

The remains of the first Korean Catholic martyrs have been recovered, church officials said Wednesday, 230 years after they were executed and seven years since they were beatified.  "We have found the remains of those who first set the history of martyrdom for our church, which was founded on the blood of the martyrs."
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Taiwan fighter jets warn off approaching Chinese aircraft

Taiwan launched fighter aircraft to intercept incursions by Chinese jets on Sunday. The Taiwanese defense ministry reported that 19 Chinese aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers, had flown into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. For over one year, China has flown repeated missions by its air force, often flying near Taiwan. TAIPEI,...
PetsKULR8

Missing almost a year, one cat is back home

MISSOULA, Mont. — After 10 months of living with the stranger who found and cared for her, one cat is back with her original owner. Teenie, as she was known at AniMeals, came to the organization after her caretaker of 10 months couldn't bring her with on a move to D.C.
Connecticut Stateamericanmilitarynews.com

When a U.S. Army translator needed to get his family out of Afghanistan, it was a CT soldier’s turn to help

Atif Ahmadzai was back home in Afghanistan with his wife and five children when the ground abruptly shifted. The former U.S. Army translator now living in New Haven had expected to stay two months, but he was stunned by the speed of the Taliban’s takeover of the country. A U.S. resident since 2019, he’d been working to bring his family over but realized time was running out — and he needed to get out quickly. As someone who played a key role in helping the Americans, Ahmadzai was at high risk.
Militaryexpressnews.com

Commentary: After 20 years of war, Afghanistan remains foggy puzzle

The killing of 13 U.S. troops by an Islamic State suicide attack at the Kabul airport added to our astonishment and rage as we witnessed the debacle in which the U.S. campaign in Afghanistan has come to an end. It was repulsive enough to watch images of victorious Taliban rebel...
MilitaryPosted by
WSB Radio

N. Korea shows off civil defense units in toned-down parade

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Civil defense forces carrying rifles and health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits paraded in North Korea’s capital in a celebration of the nation’s 73rd anniversary that was a marked departure from past militaristic displays. The parade late Wednesday — overseen by...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
PoliticsWashington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy