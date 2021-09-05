Recovering Elwood: After Seventy-one Years, the Remains of Elwood Truslow Are Coming Home
In 2018, sixty-five years after the end of the Korean War, North Korea returned 55 boxes of war-dead remains to the United States. Among those recently identified through the DNA analysis process were three arm bone fragments belonging to Elwood Truslow, of Batesville, who had joined the military in 1948 at the age of eighteen and, less than two years later, went MIA in Korea.www.crozetgazette.com
Comments / 1