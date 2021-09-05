CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Watch Series 7 to be announced at the September event, could face short supply initially

Earlier this month, it was reported that Apple is facing some issues in the production of the Watch Series 7. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his weekly newsletter, confirmed that Apple is indeed struggling to produce the next-gen Apple Watch. Although, he claims that Apple will announce the new Watch alongside iPhone 13 lineup later this month, but expects the Watch to be available in limited quantities initially.

