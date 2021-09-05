CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Shang-Chi' opens big with $71.4M to lead box office

By City News Service
mynews13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" hauled in $71.4 million at the box office this weekend, the second-biggest opening of any film in the pandemic era, according to industry estimates released Sunday. "Black Widow" — another Marvel film — grossed $80 million...

www.mynews13.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Kingsley
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Awkwafina
Person
Simu Liu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Universal#Comscore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
MoviesComicBook

Shang-Chi Has the Highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Ever for a Marvel Studios Movie

To say that the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is a success would be a little bit of an understatement. The newly-released film has been shattering records at the box office, blowing away the previous Labor Day weekend record and even bringing in the highest Monday total for any film released during the pandemic. The movie has also done very well with critics as well as fans based on its Rotten Tomatoes scores and it's the Audience Score in particular that puts an even finer point on just how well-received the film is. Shang-Chi has the highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score ever for a Marvel Studios movie.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Erases Fan-Favorite Characters in New Infinity Saga Reveal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding new films at breakneck pace with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters now. As most Marvel fans are speculating where the new Multiverse Saga is going, Marvel Studios has revealed a new poster for the Infinity Saga collection on Disney+.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Update: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Shatters Expectations with $29.6M Opening Day, Pacing for $75M-$87M 4-Day Holiday Bow

Disney reports this morning that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings scored $29.6 million on opening day Friday, virtually setting a new industry standard for Labor Day weekend in a single day. Shang-Chi is crushing all pre-release forecasts, tracking, and industry expectations in a way that seemed increasingly...
MoviesNewsTimes

Box Office: Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Opens to $8.8 Million in Thursday Previews

Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” debuted to $8.8 million in Thursday night previews. The impressive number is the second highest preview result of COVID times, just behind the $13.2 million that “Black Widow” pulled in two months ago. It also tops the opening night numbers of recent hits such as “F9” ($7.1 million, en route to $70 million bow) and “A Quiet Place Part II” ($4.8 million, before premiering to $57 million). “Shang-Chi” was expected to open to between $45 million to $50 million at the domestic box office, but that number could climb higher given the sterling preview results.
MoviesPosted by
WDBO

'Shang-Chi' blasts Labor Day records with $71.4M debut

NEW YORK — (AP) — On what's traditionally one of the sleepiest weekends at the movies, the Marvel film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" smashed the record for Labor Day openings with an estimated $71.4 million in ticket sales, giving a box office reeling from the recent coronavirus surge a huge lift heading into the fall season.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Marvel ‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu was a stock art model

Some said it couldn’t be done. Simu Liu, the star of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is celebrating his record-breaking success with followers on social media by revealing a little-known fact about his long-awaited Hollywood come-up. The premier of “Shang-Chi,” which crushed Labor Day weekend box...
MoviesMichigan Daily

Filial piety, kung fu and Marvel’s most compelling supervillain come together in ‘Shang-Chi’

It might be a little bit of an understatement to say that Marvel Studios is on a roll these days — when is it not? — but the sheer volume of content the franchise has put out in 2021 is impossible not to notice. Starting with the premiere of “WandaVision” in January and set to culminate with the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in mid-December, no less than ten new installments will have been added to the Marvel saga across film and television by the end of this year. Squarely in the middle of it all is “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the studio’s first introductory standalone movie since “Captain Marvel” and easily one of its best.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Shang-Chi Shatters A Big Record As The Marvel Blockbuster Dominates The Box Office In Its Opening Weekend

In case you hadn't noticed, it's been a strange and often troubling time in recent weeks for movie studios to release big blockbuster titles. Rising numbers of the COVID-19 Delta variant has stunted box office potential, and it has resulted not only in subdued numbers, but we're also starting to once again see some notable upcoming features changing their release dates. Given this atmosphere, there has been a great deal of curiosity surrounding Destin Daniel Cretton's new Marvel movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Going into its theatrical debut, there were questions regarding how its performance would stack up within the legacy of the world's most popular franchise, and if it would meet the standard that has been set. Now we have an answer in the form of record-breaking Labor Day weekend ticket sales.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Sets Sights on ‘Ant-Man’ Crossover

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings crushed the Labor Day Weekend Box Office. Fans and critics are in love with the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Naturally, Marvel fans are looking everywhere for when their new favorite characters could show up again soon. Luckily, one actor knows which Avenger she wants to meet next.
Moviesepicstream.com

Shang-Chi Posters and New Teaser Feature Trevor Slattery and Morris

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings introduced a new superhero as well as several interesting characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it was a familiar face and his furry new friend who stole the scene from Shang-Chi and Katy. So it's no surprise that the new character posters and the latest clip put the focus on Trevor Slattery and Morris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy