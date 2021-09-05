Premier League Betting 2021/22 Season – Does Leicester Make a Big 7?

If we were to do a word cloud of the Premier League season that has just gone by, the word “unpredictable” is sure to pop up a couple of times. After all, this was a season that saw champions Liverpool hammered 7-2 by Aston Villa, Manchester United go unbeaten against all teams away but somehow conspire to lose to Sheffield United at home. And it was a season where the much-maligned David Moyes became regarded as one of the best managers in the game.