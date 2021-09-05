On Golden Pond (1981) Movie Drinking Game & Review

Directed by Stephen Daldry. Starring Sharon Horgan, James McAvoy and Samuel Logan. A couple on the edge of breaking up try to survive lockdown together. The pandemic was hard for everyone. In recent memory, no world event has been felt or experienced so universally, and the effect on the film industry has been devastating. While other world changing moments of the twenty first century have found themselves on the big screen years after they took place, the pandemic again has differed, perhaps a result of its longevity. A small subgenre comprising films made during or about lockdown has been growing over this year, and even on TV, episodes from series as wide ranging as South Park, Black-ish, and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet have explored what their characters would have gone through in such a time. And yet, nothing has really come close to approximating the actuality of life over the course of lockdown, something that Together strives for above all else.