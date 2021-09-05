CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Golden Pond (1981) Movie Drinking Game & Review

By Alex Phuong
movieboozer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a Drink: every time aging functions as both a motif and as a symbol in this film. And Cheers: to the power of love in spite of the inevitability of death!. Katharine Hepburn was almost like the “Meryl Streep” of her generation. In fact, Hepburn won four Academy Awards, and even portrayed her historical ancestor, Eleanor of Aquitaine in The Lion in Winter (1968). Even at an elderly age, she still gave riveting performances. One of her best was her leading role in On Golden Pond.

