MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Mindy is dumping heavy rainfall across the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, and South Carolina as it moves to the northwest at 20 mph. A slower east-northeastward motion is forecast for Thursday through Saturday. The center of Mindy is expected to move across southeastern Georgia on Thursday morning and over the western Atlantic by early afternoon. Thursday morning, Larry was a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 miles per hour and about 200 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Larry was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour. Rain bands were moving across parts of Bermuda where Tropical Storm conditions...