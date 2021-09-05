CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$870 Million in American Rescue Plan funding to Louisiana for K-12 students

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, Aug. 27, the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced the approval of Louisiana’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to them. Louisiana’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

