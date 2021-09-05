CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 9/5): Patients, ERs, ICUs

By Audrey Dutton
Posted by 
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago

The holiday weekend before Labor Day, after a week when several schools closed due to COVID-19, Idaho hospitals remain over capacity because of the coronavirus surge.

State data show that Idahoans who aren’t fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are 617% more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, based on hospitalization rates since May.

In hospitals run by Idaho’s largest health care system, every third patient is there with COVID-19 . At the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls, the share of people hospitalized who have COVID-19 is nearing 50%.

The numbers this week continued to show record-high hospitalizations, especially in intensive care units. That is pushing hospitals to the brink of crisis and forcing some of them to postpone non-emergency procedures, like heart surgeries.

Gov. Brad Little’s reactivated the Idaho National Guard to bring help to overburdened hospitals. State officials predict that deployment, and staffing help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will bring up to 370 people to hospitals during this fourth surge in COVID-19 cases.

Federal data show the following, based on reports submitted by hospitals for Saturday, Sept. 4 . For quick visual reference, numbers in black are unchanged from the previous day, numbers in red are worsened, and numbers in green are improved.

  • Idaho hospitals with a critical staffing shortage: 4 (previous day: 4)
  • People hospitalized with COVID-19: 530 (previous day: 529) which is 21.8% (previous day: 21.3%) of people hospitalized for all reasons
  • Adults in the ICU with COVID-19: 163 (previous day: 161)
  • Children hospitalized with COVID-19: 4 (previous day: 6)
  • Patients newly admitted to the hospital with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 75 (previous day: 74)
    Children: 1 (previous day: 0)
    Age 18-19: 0 (previous day: 0)
    20s: 4 (previous day: 4)
    30s: 11 (previous day: 9)
    40s: 7 (previous day: 6)
    50s: 14 (previous day: 17)
    60s: 17 (previous day: 16)
    70s: 10 (previous day: 14)
    80+: 10 (previous day: 7)
    age unknown: 1 (previous day: 1)
  • People who died in Idaho hospitals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: 8 (previous day: 12)

Note: These numbers may differ from those reported by the state, local public health districts or individual hospitals. There are multiple reasons for this: Some agencies use different methods and data sources. Some Idaho hospitals may be behind on reporting through the federal portal from which the Sun gets its data. Hospital census always fluctuates as patients are admitted, discharged, moved to and from the ICU, and remain hospitalized for ongoing care.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The Sun will share daily updates on the situation in Idaho hospitals. See below for detailed tables and charts. Questions or comments? Reach reporter Audrey Dutton at adutton@idahocapitalsun.com .

You can also visit the Idaho Division of Public Health’s dashboard to see other metrics on the Idaho COVID-19 situation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho, ICU capacity, and adults and kids in the hospital

The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 9/5): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 7

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

232
Followers
406
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Hospitalization#Icus#Idahoans#The Idaho National Guard#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Ada County, IDPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

COVID-19 moves westerly through Treasure Valley’s unvaccinated areas

For the past month, the delta variant has continued to spread in western Ada County and made its way into Canyon County. An analysis of vaccination rates and new cases by ZIP code shows that areas with higher vaccination rates are doing a better job of fending off the coronavirus. But in areas with a […] The post COVID-19 moves westerly through Treasure Valley’s unvaccinated areas appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho enters grim ‘crisis’ period. Hospitals statewide on verge of rationing.

Idaho on Monday moved into “crisis standards of care” for the first time in the state’s history. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced the decision Tuesday morning. It applies to North Idaho, based on a recommendation from a large committee of health care and patient-advocacy stakeholders from around the state. All of Idaho is […] The post Idaho enters grim ‘crisis’ period. Hospitals statewide on verge of rationing. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s redistricting commission starts drawing maps

Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission reconvened Wednesday to begin drawing maps and prepare for five weeks of regional public hearings that begin next week.  The six commissioners — three appointed by Republicans and three appointed by Democrats — have until Nov. 30 to redraw the state’s 35 legislative districts and two congressional districts based on new […] The post Idaho’s redistricting commission starts drawing maps appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

‘A broken system’: Idaho child care providers say they need more help to keep costs down

Editor’s Note: This is the second in an ongoing series of articles related to the cost of child care and lack of state support for early childhood education. The first story can be found here.  When tuition and federal support are factored against costs per year at Boise-based child care center Giraffe Laugh, the budget […] The post ‘A broken system’: Idaho child care providers say they need more help to keep costs down appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PoliticsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

‘A tough nut to crack:’ Redistricting commissioners say redrawing boundaries won’t be easy

The difficulty of the assignment is starting to sink in for members of Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission.  During Thursday’s meeting at the Statehouse, commission co-chairman Bart Davis said diving into drawing new maps of legislative boundaries brought home “the realization that this is going to be as hard as people told us it was going […] The post ‘A tough nut to crack:’ Redistricting commissioners say redrawing boundaries won’t be easy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Public HealthPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests to be mandated for millions of U.S. workers

WASHINGTON — More than 80 million employees of private businesses in the U.S. will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing as part of the Biden administration’s latest strategy for combating the still-surging coronavirus pandemic. The upcoming vaccine rule for companies with at least 100 employees is one plank of an […] The post COVID-19 vaccines or weekly tests to be mandated for millions of U.S. workers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
EconomyPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

States that borrowed from feds to cover unemployment comp checks are about to owe interest

WASHINGTON — Ten states that struggled to pay the mounting costs of rising unemployment compensation claims during the COVID-19 pandemic will face yet another challenge starting Monday: interest accruing on federal loans they relied on to cover payments to the unemployed. Collectively, those states — which include Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey and Pennsylvania — owe the federal […] The post States that borrowed from feds to cover unemployment comp checks are about to owe interest appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
EnvironmentPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Recreation tips: How to keep our popular South Fork Boise River corridor clean and beautiful

The South Fork of the Boise River is a scenic and popular place to go fishing, camping and whitewater rafting. It’s got a blue-ribbon rainbow trout fishery, lots of camp sites, and a challenging whitewater canyon. With a steady stream of new people moving into the greater Boise area, public use is increasing in the […] The post Recreation tips: How to keep our popular South Fork Boise River corridor clean and beautiful appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

House reconciliation package would provide path to citizenship

A provision tucked in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package would direct Congress to chart a path for citizenship for millions of undocumented people. If passed, the House provision would provide a pathway to citizenship for those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, often referred to as Dreamers; farmworker workers; those who hold a […] The post House reconciliation package would provide path to citizenship appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

30 Idaho health organizations: Our health care workers can do this, but we need your help.

Idahoans, we need your help. On behalf of 30 health care groups representing thousands of providers at every level across the state, we want to express our alarm at what we are witnessing now, and let you know what you can do to help.   First, health care providers are a diverse group of people. Some […] The post 30 Idaho health organizations: Our health care workers can do this, but we need your help. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s redistricting commission hopes to finish first map by mid-October

Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission on Thursday began organizing a road show of regional public hearings and set a goal of finishing its first map by mid-October.  During the commission’s second meeting at the Statehouse, commissioners began piecing together schedules for September and October that would include public hearings in each major region of the state.  […] The post Idaho’s redistricting commission hopes to finish first map by mid-October appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Funding for COVID-19 screening and testing now available to Idaho schools

About three weeks after Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced $30 million in COVID-19 relief funding would be directed to school districts for testing, the program is now set up and open for districts that want to participate. The information was announced Wednesday in the weekly update email sent by the office of Idaho Superintendent of […] The post Funding for COVID-19 screening and testing now available to Idaho schools appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Public HealthPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Boise-area health board candidate may have exposed others to COVID

Update: Elmore County commissioners on Friday afternoon voted 1-2 for Dr. Ryan Cole’s appointment to the Central District Health board. He needed just that one vote for the appointment, after receiving three votes from Boise County commissioners, two from Ada County and one from Valley County. A pathologist who is up for appointment to a […] The post Boise-area health board candidate may have exposed others to COVID appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

As local hospitals fill up, the Boise VA makes a rare offer

Health care is the front line of the war against COVID-19. As the battle intensifies in Treasure Valley hospitals, the Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center has reached out to them with an unprecedented offer. The Boise VA hospital “is working with hospitals valley-wide to take non-military veterans when we have capacity,” James Winget, executive officer […] The post As local hospitals fill up, the Boise VA makes a rare offer appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

$1.4B surplus is Idaho’s ‘historic opportunity’ to fund education, build skilled workforce

What if one of Idaho’s companies received a $1.4 billion windfall? Many business leaders would invest it to make their companies more profitable for years to come. Well, Idaho is sitting on a $1.4 billion-surplus, and it has a historic opportunity to invest that money to create greater prosperity for this and future generations of […] The post $1.4B surplus is Idaho’s ‘historic opportunity’ to fund education, build skilled workforce appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Redistricting commission selects former Idaho state Sens. Davis, Schmidt as chairmen

Idaho’s redistricting commission elected two former state senators Wednesday to serve as co-chairmen of the bipartisan group that will spend up to 90 days redrawing the state’s legislative and congressional districts. Former Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, R-Idaho Falls, and former Sen. Dan Schmidt, D-Moscow, will lead the group of six commissioners through the redistricting […] The post Redistricting commission selects former Idaho state Sens. Davis, Schmidt as chairmen appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
HealthPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Gov. Little re-activates National Guard to help hospitals pushed to the brink

Gov. Brad Little again activated the National Guard on Tuesday to bring in additional medical personnel as part of what he described as a last-ditch effort to avoid activating statewide crisis standards of care. The move will bring up to 370 people, including guardsmen and medical and administrative personnel, to help hospitals deal with the […] The post Gov. Little re-activates National Guard to help hospitals pushed to the brink appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

‘We will never make everyone happy:’ Idaho redistricting process begins Wednesday

After weeks of anticipation, Idaho’s redistricting process begins Wednesday with three days of meetings at the Statehouse in Boise. Wednesday’s initial meeting sets off a 90-day timer to redraw Idaho’s legislative and congressional districts.  It will be a delicate and dicey proposition.  Commissioners must meet all sorts of complicated criteria, from dividing as few counties […] The post ‘We will never make everyone happy:’ Idaho redistricting process begins Wednesday appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

As tax gap widens, Idaho 1 of 10 states with no obligation to disclose property’s sale price

Much has been said about the widening disparity between commercial and residential property taxes and what may be causing the burden of increasing cost to residential homeowners, but one potential cause not often discussed is the effect of Idaho’s non-disclosure laws surrounding real estate transactions. Idaho is one of 10 states where there is no […] The post As tax gap widens, Idaho 1 of 10 states with no obligation to disclose property’s sale price appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Blaine County, IDPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Redistricting process may put Southern Idaho Democrats — especially in Blaine County — at risk

The new census data for Idaho was released this month, and for Southern Idaho, there’s likely to be more pressure on the Democratic island of Blaine County and District 26 which could well tip to Republicans in coming elections.  The reason is in the numbers. The Wood River Valley, with its traditional Democratic representation in […] The post Redistricting process may put Southern Idaho Democrats — especially in Blaine County — at risk appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy