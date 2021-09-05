CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in Greensboro are investigating an early-morning hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead.

The Greensboro Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a call about the crash in a commercial area southwest of downtown around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a Black Lexus sedan.

“The vehicle should have damage to the left side, including a missing piece of bumper, fog light, and wheel well,” the news release said.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

