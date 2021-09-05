CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyle Lowry makes intriguing comments about Bulls star Zach LaVine

By Evan Massey
Posted by 
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine are officially a team to watch in the Eastern Conference after a big offseason that saw both Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan join the franchise. LaVine has become one of the most underrated stars in the NBA over the last couple of years, but now he has a legitimate star supporting cast. Even new Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry thinks LaVine is one of the league’s most under-appreciated superstars.

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Grizzlies-Bulls Trade Involves Dillon Brooks Going To Chicago

Coming off an NBA season in which they went 31-41, there is definitely a lot to be excited about if you are a fan of the Chicago Bulls. Not only did your team improve by 9-wins in one season, but now they actually have the makings of being a top-tier team in the Eastern Conference, that is if everyone stays healthy and plays at the highest level possible.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player In NBA History To Average 40 PPG In Multiple Playoff Series

When you go back and look at the numbers Michael Jordan put up throughout his career, it is hard to imagine there was any player who was ever able to do such things. Jordan was a statistical anomaly, doing things that most players could not even dream of. For the first part of his career, Jordan quickly established himself as the best individual player in the league, scoring a great number of points on a regular basis. Michael Jordan holds some of the most unbreakable records the NBA has ever seen, something that will cement him in the history books forever.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Phil Jackson's All-Time Team Vs. Pat Riley's All-Time Team: The Duel Of Two Legendary Coaches

Alongside Hall of Famer Red Auerbach and future Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich, the two greatest coaches in NBA history that immediately come to mind are Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. They both coached the Los Angeles Lakers, and have had some of the best players ever on their teams. Phil Jackson won 11 NBA championships as a coach, including 6 with the Bulls and 5 with the Lakers. Having the luxury of coaching Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal certainly helped him achieve these extraordinary accolades. Phil Jackson was also an executive for the New York Knicks, where he had one of the greatest scorers ever in Carmelo Anthony.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 unhappy stars the Bulls need to trade for

After their offseason haul, the Chicago Bulls look promising as ever. Fans and analysts believe that they’ll make waves this upcoming season—with qualifying to the playoffs almost certain. As is the case with offseason tweaks, we need to watch the actual games to see if such adjustments were right. If they are, then all is well. But if there aren’t, then the front office has until the February trade deadline to make their final roster moves.
NBAchatsports.com

Chicago Bulls: Roster officially grows with new signings

Tony Bradley Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports. One of the biggest problems that the Chicago Bulls face at this point of the offseason has to do with the overall numbers on the roster. The Bulls are now just up to 13 players on the roster if you include the second-year former Kansas Jayhawks point guard Devon Dotson in a two-way contract slow, following this latest round of official signings.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Kyle Lowry Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Reputation

In a recent episode of CJ McCollum's "Pull Up" podcast, newly acquired Miami Heat guard, and Toronto Raptors legend, Kyle Lowry shared some detailed insight on his former teammate Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi and Lowry were teammates together for just one season, but they managed to bring Toronto their first NBA Championship in franchise history.
NBACBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine signing with Klutch Sports, per report

Zach LaVine is signing with Klutch Sports, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. LaVine had previously been represented by Bill Duffy. The Chicago Bulls star is under contract for only one more year before hitting unrestricted free agency next offseason, and LaVine has made it clear that he expects to get paid.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Zach LaVine To Switch Agents Entering Contract Year

Bulls star Zach LaVine has made the decision to leave agencies BDA Sports and Innovate Sports, as first reported by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. LaVine is expected to sign with Rich Paul‘s Klutch Sports Group, which represents players such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Ben Simmons and John Wall. Paul also represents Lonzo Ball, who joined the Bulls via a sign-and-trade agreement earlier this month.
NBAYardbarker

Betting Notebook: Is Kyle Lowry at 300-1 worth an NBA MVP wager?

MONTVALE, N.J. – The rest stop on the Garden State Parkway was almost completely empty early Sunday morning as a man and a dog pulled up in a Toyota Camry with $20 and an idea. Why not take a chance on the possibility that a $20 bill could become $6,000...
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: 3 Deficiencies That Kyle Lowry Immediately Help Address

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat shoots between Fred VanVleet #23 and Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images) The Miami Heat brought Kyle Lowry in this offseason and it was, by some accounts, the move of the offseason. It still has to all play out the right way between the lines though.

Comments / 0

Community Policy