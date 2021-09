The Taliban are beginning to demand an international response to their gestures. Although they have not linked it directly, at the same time that this Thursday they authorized the first exit of foreigners by air since they recovered the Kabul airport on August 31, they have also demanded that the sanctions of the United States and the UN that weigh on several of the members of the new regime. The presence of some of the sanctioned Taliban in the provisional government announced last Tuesday constitutes an obstacle to an eventual recognition of the new regime by the international community, particularly in Western countries.