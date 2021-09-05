NASA Begins Air Taxi Flight Testing with Joby

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic’s Sir Richard Branson have already reached the edge of space in their respective spaceships. But could they do it multiple times a day? Stefan Powell can. Or at least it looks like he’ll soon be able to. Powell is the CEO of the Dutch-New Zealand company Dawn Aerospace, which last month conducted five successful flights of its Mk-II Aurora, which is on track to reach low-space orbit in 2022. The test flights—to 3,400 feet—allowed the company to assess the airframe and avionics on the a 16-foot long, 165-pound mighty might. The company is also developing a...