A group of soldiers carry out a coup in Guinea-Conakry

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of soldiers led by Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, head of the Guinea-Conakry Special Forces, has staged a coup in this African country this Sunday and claims to have detained the country’s president, Alpha Condé. In a video message addressed to the nation through social networks, Doumbouya himself has announced the suspension of the Constitution, the dissolution of the institutions and the Government and the closure of land and air borders. However, sources from the Ministry of Defense of Guinea assured France Presse that the attempt to putsch military has not been successful. Throughout the morning Conakry, the capital, has been the scene of an exchange of gunfire amid a large presence of soldiers in the streets, according to residents.

Community Policy