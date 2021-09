In the event you did not know The Rookie season 4 premiere carries with it the title of “Life and Death” — and that alone says quite a bit. What’s going to be coming up in this episode? We saw Lopez taken in the closing minutes of the season 3 finale and it goes without saying that she’d be a fixture moving forward. It’s going to be up to John Nolan and the rest of the team to not just find her, but then figure out a way to ensure her safety. The first promo for the new season signals that she’s going to be all the way down in Guatemala; this is not some situation where they can drive across the city and locate her! It’s going to take a perfect combination of tactics and execution to ensure she makes it out of this crisis okay.