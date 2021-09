Despite being nationally ranked in the top 12 all of last season and finishing a program best no. 7 in the country at the end, the Rutgers field hockey team didn’t come close to accomplishing what they set out to do last spring. After beating Big Ten foe Northwestern twice, earning the highest ranked victories in program history in the process, the Scarlet Knights fell painfully short in a 2-1 loss to the Wildcats in the Big Ten Quarterfinals. That game ended up serving as a play-in game for the NCAA Tournament, as Northwestern made a Covid-shortened field of 12 while Rutgers was left on the outside looking in.