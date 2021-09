You can currently get your hands on a new Apple Mac mini or an iMac and still manage to save $50 upon purchase. The first option is now selling for $649, and it features 8GB RAM, 2567GB storage, and an M1, 8-core CPU that allows it to perform up to three times faster than its predecessor. Further, its 8-core GPU will also boost your productivity, as it is six times faster than anything seen in previous Macs, meaning that it will do great in improving your graphics-intensive apps and games. If you go for the 512GB storage model, you will find that things get better as it is now selling for $799 after getting a $100 discount.