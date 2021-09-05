Tyler Badie emerges from the Rountree shadow for career day

I didn’t know what to expect. I even said so last week. I read what we published, listed to Nate and BK on the podcast, and I was still uncertain of what we would see from Missouri against Central Michigan. But watching Football is a much different experience for me than watching basketball. I’m able to dissect plays and motions and rotations in real time when I watch hoops. But Football is far more visceral and reactionary. Despite it being far more of a slog (really, we can’t wrap up games in less than like 3 hours and 53 minutes?).