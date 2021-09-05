A déjà vu victory? Nope, this historic European Tour feat just looks that way

VIRGINIA WATER, England — He’s down to six candidates, with the prospect of more emerging over the course of this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The European Tour’s flagship event doubles as the final qualifying tournament for the team that Padraig Harrington will lead against the United States later this month at the Ryder Cup. The Irishman offered no names, of course, but was prepared to concede that if nothing changes between now and Sunday evening, the three choices for captain’s picks available to him are already in his mind. But that’s a long way off and multiple possibilities are in play.