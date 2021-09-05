CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

A déjà vu victory? Nope, this historic European Tour feat just looks that way

By John Huggan
Golf Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf any of this looks and sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Historic, too. One week after Rasmus Hojgaard won the European Masters, the Dane’s identical twin brother, Nicolai, is, at age 20, the youngest champion of the Italian Open. Not surprisingly, never before has such an unlikely state of affairs occurred on the European Tour; this is the first time brothers (let alone twins) have won in back-to-back tour events.

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#2023 Ryder Cup#D J Vu#The European Tour#Old World#Marco Simone Golf Club#Polish#Italian#Englishman#Hojgaards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolf.com

Amanda Balionis says this player is her favorite to interview

CBS Sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis is now in her fourth year on the job for the network’s golf and football coverage. The 35-year-old’s charisma, astute interviewing skills and easy rapport with players have quickly made her one of the game’s biggest media stars. While Balionis is responsible for conducting dozens...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac RESPONDS as she leads Tiger Woods in Instagram followers

Paige Spiranac has the most Instagram followers of any golfer on the popular picture-posting platform, even more than 15-time major winning legend Tiger Woods. The popular golfer who is known for posting raunchy pictures on her page has reached the 3.1 million follower mark, which is 400,000 more than Woods who sits in second place on 2.7 million.
GolfPosted by
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Sizzles in Eye-Catching New ‘Ryder Cup Inspired’ Pic From the Golf Course

Social media influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has officially unveiled her very own golf towels inspired by the Ryder Cup. There are a lot of sports fans out there who consider Paige Spiranac as the hottest female golfer in the world. And to be honest, it’s not hard to see why. If you need any evidence for yourself, just click on her Instagram account. She went from being a rising social media personality to being a bonafide star over the last couple of years. Nowadays, she has more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone.
GolfGolf Digest

Jon Rahm wins PGA of America Player of the Year

JJon Rahm finished second to Patrick Cantlay at East Lake on Sunday, but two days the World No. 1 is back on top. On Tuesday the PGA of America announced Rahm as its Player of the Year. Unlike the PGA Tour, which awards POY based on player voting, the PGA...
GolfPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Harris English, Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler Added to 2021 American Ryder Cup Team

Daniel Berger, Harris English, Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker's wildcard picks for the 2021 American team that will face off against the reigning champion European team at Whistling Straits, Sept. 24-26. Those six join the six who have already qualified...
GolfGolf Digest

This drone tour of the Tour Championship has the craziest ending ever

Earlier this week, the PGA Tour teased a whole new way of looking at the Tour Championship. With a camera strapped to a drone whirring around East Lake Golf Club, the sneak peek wasn’t so much a bird’s eye view, as it was that of a hawk, soaring in and out of the all the action at the climactic PGA Tour event of the 2021 season.
GolfGolf Digest

Who wins PGA Tour Player of the Year? Our writers make their picks

Jon Rahm was nine holes away from winning the Northern Trust, and with it Rahm would have secured Player of the Year. But Rahm stumbled down the stretch at Liberty National, and a mere 13 days later the POY title is very much a debate with Patrick Cantlay inserting himself in the conversation with a torrid finish to win the FedEx Cup.
GolfGolf Digest

Solheim Cup 2021: Ireland's Leona Maguire announces her arrival by going undefeated

Consider the Solheim Cup Leona Maguire’s unofficial official arrival to professional golf. If you haven’t met the 26-year-old Irishwoman, the Solheim Cup certainly introduced you. If you’ve been following amateur golf, however, you’ve known about Maguire for years and were likely guessing it was only a matter of time before she had a moment like she did at Inverness Club for Team Europe.
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Padraig Harrington has a plan with his captain's picks, barring any late craziness at Wentworth

VIRGINIA WATER, England — He’s down to six candidates, with the prospect of more emerging over the course of this week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. The European Tour’s flagship event doubles as the final qualifying tournament for the team that Padraig Harrington will lead against the United States later this month at the Ryder Cup. The Irishman offered no names, of course, but was prepared to concede that if nothing changes between now and Sunday evening, the three choices for captain’s picks available to him are already in his mind. But that’s a long way off and multiple possibilities are in play.
GolfGolf Digest

Could Kevin Na steal a Ryder Cup pick? He's making one hell of a case to captain Steve Stricker

ATLANTA — Just as you don’t pick a wife based on who looked best at last night’s party, you don’t make a Ryder Cup decision based on one tournament. Playing well at this week’s Tour Championship certainly cannot hurt the cause, but U.S. captain Steve Stricker will take a wider lens; he’ll consider a player’s body of work over the last year, how his game fits the course, whether he can handle Ryder Cup pressure, whom he might partner with. Resisting the urge to act on impulse or recency bias is part of any decision-maker’s job description.
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: The move that might be Team USA's secret weapon

The Ryder Cup is billed as a rivalry, but the Europeans have not so much been rivals in the last 20 years to the Americans as they are overlords. The United States has won just twice since 1999 and heads into Whistling Straits as losers of four of the last five matches. While there’s no silver bullet to explain these shortcomings, one of the many theories on the Yankees’ performance is a lack of preparation. A notion that Steve Stricker is taking to heart.
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: What happens if Brooks Koepka can't play at Whistling Straits?

Steve Stricker's 12-man U.S. roster for the Ryder Cup is finally set. Now we just have to wait and see if all 12 will actually play at Whistling Straits in two weeks. On Wednesday, the American captain made his six selections for the team from the obvious (Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele) to the not-as-obvious (Scottie Scheffler). But there's a chance that Stricker will have to pick another golfer given the uncertain playing status of one of his automatic qualifiers: Brooks Koepka.

Comments / 0

Community Policy