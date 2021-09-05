A déjà vu victory? Nope, this historic European Tour feat just looks that way
If any of this looks and sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Historic, too. One week after Rasmus Hojgaard won the European Masters, the Dane’s identical twin brother, Nicolai, is, at age 20, the youngest champion of the Italian Open. Not surprisingly, never before has such an unlikely state of affairs occurred on the European Tour; this is the first time brothers (let alone twins) have won in back-to-back tour events.www.golfdigest.com
