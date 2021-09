The most egregious, unconstitutional abortion ban in modern history is now law in Texas, and it threatens our rights here in Wisconsin. The US Supreme Court threw away 50 years of precedent by allowing Texas’ near-complete abortion ban to stand. Since this was addressed on the so-called “shadow docket,” there were no oral arguments, no formal majority opinion, and no clear ruling. But we distinctly saw that at least five of the nine justices are eager to undermine the right to choose enshrined in Roe v. Wade and subsequent cases.