Hampton, VA

Police identify man killed in Hampton shooting

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
 4 days ago

Hampton police identified the man fatally shot just before noon Saturday on Highland Avenue.

Vondre Hobley, 34, of Hampton, was shot when a verbal altercation turned violent, according to police.

Hobley was arguing with someone, whom police have not identified, before he was shot in the street in the 400 block of Highland Avenue, near Victoria Boulevard.

Hobley was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect but said everyone involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The motive and circumstance of the shooting are still under investigation. Anyone with information that will help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

