CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Definitely bad. I’ve tried to avoid buying anything other than a drink.

By hoolu Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Shoulda guessed that when UVa said we have beer = warm beer and 30 min line -- hoosno1 09/05/2021 12:42PM. When we got in ~25 minutes before the game we had few issues. -- Lucius 09/05/2021 3:11PM. Bass actually still tasted good semi-warm, but everything else tastes poor -- D.C.Scott...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoobaseball#C Ville#Aramark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Electronicssportswar.com

I try to avoid all streaming sticks.

Cramming the same amount of power/components into a smaller space can't be good for lifespan due to the heat (not to mention it's attached to the back of the TV where there also may be heat buildup). Even our normal (non-stick) Roku had an overheating issue one time. Luckily hasn't happened since and no idea what caused it. Wouldn't be that hard to add some vents to the damn case...
Sportssportswar.com

I'm not trying to rude or anything

But I get sick and tired of some people acting like UVa is gonna "above and beyond" when it comes to wearing masks at these games. We're like any other fanbase, plenty of blue collar, country, non city yippie crowd who aren't crazy about wearing them at this point. Hell, they're plenty of people of the "city/yippie" crowd don't wear them anymore.
Gamblingsportswar.com

Like anything else, it depends.

Remember, cards are to be used for game management, not punishment. I think he could have easily managed that call without a card, which ending up making the game worse, not better. NOw, if you go down as fast and easy as a $5 crack hoe in the first minute it has to be dealt with as players react strongly to this sort of stuff. However, our guy did get clattered and so even without a card...the results would keep the Twerps happy as long as they got the ball coming out.
Sportssportswar.com

Lol. & she looks pretty fine for any sideline.

Photo #20, great to see wilford brimley working on the chain crew in the -- squarerootofone 09/09/2021 10:59PM. Photo 15 of 35 might be UNC's best tackle all game-used to be holding ** -- hokiewasp 09/09/2021 10:47PM. If Vicki Vallencourt brings that Alaskan glacier H20 sooner, we're toast. ** --...
CelebritiesIn Style

I Tried the Buzzy, Non-Alcoholic Drink Backed by Bella Hadid, and This Is My Honest Review

Full disclosure, I'm severely allergic to alcohol. My Asian heritage contributes to this, and the truth is, if I have even a few sips of wine, beer, champs, or liquor, my heart starts racing (not in a good way) and it feels like I can't breathe. It's uncomfortable, to say the least, so I avoid it at all costs — and I'm not mad about it, actually. When you eliminate alcohol, you win in so many other ways.
NFLhot967.fm

Things I’ve Noticed

I was at a Vikings Season Kick-Off Party on Saturday, which was really cool to have the opportunity to be at. Then the live auction happened. I noticed it wasn’t really about the cause, which was kids… nope! It was a measuring test of how much money each person has. The first item went for 26 thousand dollars, at that time I noticed I was not like the rest.
KidsSlate

I’ve Been Called a “Bad Influence” for Letting Kids Watch Schitts’ Creek at Our House

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My 14-year-old son “Alex” had his best friend “Leo” come over a couple days ago. At one point, the boys watched a few episodes of Schitt’s Creek (Alex’s favorite show), which Leo had never seen before. I wasn’t aware of what they had watched until after the boys came back upstairs. In hindsight, I probably should have told Alex that although it is hilarious, Schitt’s Creek is not an appropriate show to watch with friends (it is rated mature). However, Leo said he loved it, and everything seemed to be fine. Well, the next day I got a very angry email from Leo’s mom. She said that under no circumstances should we have shown her son such a “controversial” show that “pushes a left extremist agenda.” I was shocked. I always found Leo’s parents a bit odd, but I never would have expected something like this. Leo’s mom said that she will not allow Leo to spend time with Alex because our family is a bad influence. Alex is heartbroken, and I feel awful. Leo is a great kid, and I’d never had any indication that he or his family subscribes to these ideas. He has been best friends with my son since second grade. Is there anything I can do to repair this situation?
NBAsportswar.com

I've had that. I think.

What’s with these Memphis coaches and time outs on FG attempts ** -- OrlandoHokie 09/05/2021 11:38PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Lifestylesportswar.com

Buy a Mac, and drink heavily

But WAIT! Here's your Wednesday a.m. IT/Smart TV puzzle! Yayyyy! -- PhotoHokieNC 09/08/2021 07:11AM. Doubt it has anything to do with the cable box since you actually cast -- Interesting. This is a problem that arises once every 8-10 shows we watch. -- PhotoHokieNC 09/08/2021 3:29PM. Unplug it for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy